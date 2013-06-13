SC5 Provides Expert HTML Services

Helsinki, Finland -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- SC5 provides expert implementation of HTML5 technology as well as responsive web design. Veikkaus and SC5 have teamed up to ensure that the websites of their clients can be viewed on a mobile device just as easily as on a desktop computer. Personal cloud service is a big part of what the company does. SC5 has been responsible for creating the software used by their clients. They also created a user experience that is the same for everyone, regardless of what platform they are using.



SC5 and P&C



SC5 has also worked closely with Finnish P&C Insurance Limited to create the company’s online store and shopping car structure. P&C is an insurance company that specializes in consumer products as well as digital marketing and white label distribution. SC5 helped P&C to further develop their digital marketing in a way that has revolutionized the way the company does its business.



SC5 and Tasku



In addition to assisting P7C, SC5 worked closely with Tasku to improve the publishing of various types of media, such as magazine samples and single versions of newspapers that enable them to be viewed on the iPad. With the help of SC5, Tasku has leveraged a user database that is applied to cross-promotion between companies.



SC5 and YLE



SC5 was responsible for developing newsreaders that will be compatible with Windows 8, the newest OS by Microsoft. They worked with YLE, a national broadcasting company in Finland to develop this news reader with many convenient and easy to use features.



About SC5

SC5 are the leaders in creating apps and services that keeps up with all the latest technologies. Their apps are expertly designed with the customer in mind. They care about their customers as stated on their site, “As architects of change, SC5 is determined to continue to make customers’ and users’ digital lives more satisfying – and often, more fun.” In addition, they utilize the best open source platforms available.



