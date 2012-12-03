Scafflink Australia Brings Scaffolding for Sale & Hire at the Most Competitive Prices

Sandgate, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- Scafflink Australia, a preferred supplier of scaffold systems in Australia, provides a versatile range of scaffolding for sale and scaffolding on hire for customers. They have developed new and improved scaffold solutions which will now allow them on a per project basis whether difficult or simple.



With the new versatile range of scaffold systems available at Scafflink Australia, this is emerging as a one-stop shop for those who are searching the best suited scaffold in Brisbane. Their professional, proactive attitude towards safety and achieving high work standards has resulted in numerous major contracts being awarded from the clients in Australia.



Scafflink Australia provides scaffolding systems, labor and advice to suit requirements such as industrial, commercial, construction or demolition, painting, gyprock, etc. It is now the best source for scaffolding in eastern cost to Sydney in the south to Cairns and beyond in Australia. An OH&S and Work cover compliant company places importance in the safety of Scafflink’s and their clients, employees, contractors and projects, etc. amongst others.



Scafflink Australia has helped rebuild the cyclone ravaged areas around Innisfail in North Queensland. Their professional approach has resulted in Scafflink Australia being the most preferred supplier of Scaffold across all cities of Queensland and across Australia.



About Scafflink Australia

Scafflink Australia is a preferred supplier of scaffolding systems to PWCS for the maintenance of its plant and equipment to keep the terminal operating at its peak. The Scafflink Group is committed to provide the highest level of workspace safety and customer service. Their foremost goal has always been to form and maintain long-term business relationships based on trust and honest, open dealings at all times, whilst maintaining the highest level of safety, service and workmanship.



To know more visit http://www.scafflinkaustralia.com.au/