Scalability Number 1 issue for Fast Growing Manufacturers Reports MISys

Woodstock, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- MISys Manufacturing is manufacturing control software which operates as an Industrial-Strength Manufacturing System. Designed specifically for small to medium-sized manufacturing firms, MISys (http://www.misysinc.com) has been a leader in the manufacturing software industry for more than a quarter century. The company maintains close developer relationships with Intuit (the maker of QuickBooks) and Sage Software (the maker of Sage 300 ERP (Accpac), Sage 50 US (Peachtree), and Sage 50 Canada (Simply Accounting). MISys Manufacturing software can be run as a standalone solution or fully integrated with the accounting software, with flexible deployment options offered.



Built-in power and scalability are critical elements needed by fast-growing manufacturers when selecting a technology solution. For maximum performance and scalability, MISys Manufacturing is built on the industry-standard MicrosoftSQL database engine, a 5-user version of which is included in the purchase price. For larger firms, MISys Manufacturing supports hundreds of concurrent users on Microsoft SQL Server 2000 and other ANSI-compliant SQL databases.



MISys Manufacturing offers a comprehensive solution for all industries, with specific functionality for food & beverage, auto parts, industrial machinery, and plastics manufacturers. The software has evolved over 25 years to include powerful functionality required by manufacturers in the pharmaceutical, health & beauty, electronics, computer equipment and aerospace & defense industries. Comprehensive customer feedback has helped shape the technology to incorporate best practices to meet ISO certification requirements and lean manufacturing principles, at the most affordable price.



About MISys Manufacturing

MISys (http://www.misysinc.com) offers one of the lowest cost-of-ownership solutions for small manufacturers, while designed to grow with the success of industrial customers, offering a scalable solution which provides the needed additional power by simply plugging in a new module. From Advanced Purchasing to Advanced Production; from Material Requirements Planning (MRP) to Shop Floor Control (and many other modules) MISys Manufacturing software products are sold directly by the company as well as hundreds of business partners in forty-eight countries. A privately held corporation headquartered in Woodstock, Vermont, MISys has more than 7,500 customers worldwide.



Manufacturing Information Systems, Inc.

http://www.misysinc.com/

Charlie Kimbell, VP, Sales and Marketing

pr@misysinc.com

(802)432-1123