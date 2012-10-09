Scalable Offers Smart Packager Pro with Features to Create MSI Files from Existing Software Installations

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Scalable offers Smart Packager Pro the most popular and comprehensive MSI packaging solution in the market. It has a complete set of features to create Windows Installer (MSI) files from existing software installations and to modify existing MSI Installer packages using transforms. Unlike any other MSI package builder Smart Packager Pro is ideal for IT administrators while powerful enough for developers. Without an MSI Installer, also known as Microsoft Windows Installer, people will not be able to install most of their favorite programs on their windows computer. The installer provides installation and configuration services for the Windows operating system.



MSI Installer has many built-in functions that save time and effort. One beneficial built-in function is automatic add/remove, uninstall, reinstall, and repair support. If an application is already installed, MSI Installer will detect it and display a maintenance user interface instead of an application install interface. In maintenance mode, MSI Installer detects which parts of an application are installed and can allow a user to add or remove features or reinstall the application. Administrators also benefit from the Installer's advertising feature. Advertising allows an application to appear to be installed, but files are not actually installed on the system until the application is activated through a shortcut, extension, or COM server. Advertising makes an application available on the desktop, but since it's not installed until it is activated, companies save on licensing fees and disk space. Once a user clicks on a shortcut or double-clicks on a file associated with that application, the application installs automatically.



Scalable application Packaging Solutions help IT professionals manage the entire life cycle of IT assets, from the moment they enter the organization until they are retired in a cost-effective manner. By focusing on the exact IT asset needs of an organization, they ensure capital is optimally deployed, profitability is improved and productivity greatly enhanced. Scalable sell and support application packaging solutions through a network of long-standing partner relationships throughout the world. Since 1999 over 10,000 organizations worldwide have used Scalable solutions to manage and control expense across their IT estates, reporting a substantial return on investment and a reduction in the total cost of ownership.



Scalable Software is a leading innovator in delivering cost-effective IT Asset Lifecycle Management solutions. The Scalable Solution Experts are highly capable and skilled value added resellers and systems integrators that have developed value added services to help customers drive costs out of IT. Their Solution Experts Program is designed for partners to enhance, extend, and support Scalable’s products and technologies through their products and valued-added services. They provide cloud-based, agent-less technology to populate the client’s IT Asset Register or Service Desk. To learn more visit http://www.scalable.com/