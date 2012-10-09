Scalable Software Offers Award Winning WinINSTALL Smart Packager for Advanced MSI Packaging

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Scalable Software is a leading innovator in delivering cost-effective comprehensive IT Asset Life cycle Management solutions. They have provided their awarded WinINSTALL smart packager for advanced MSI Installer, Application Packaging and MSI Packaging. They sell and support all the solutions through a network of long-standing partner relationships across the world.



President of Scalable Mark Cresswell stated, “As a leading IT solutions provider of the nation, we feel great to announce our award winning WinINSTALL smart packager for your MSI Installer, MSI Packaging and Application Packaging. You can rest assured if you are looking for these solutions. Our innovative and state-of-the-art packager is the ideal for IT administrator and developers. We are also offering End-User pricing options for license and service assurance. Our latest version of WinINSTALL Packager pro is one of the most widely used applications among developers around the world.”



Scalable provides lots of benefits with its latest version of packager pro. Scalable Smart Packager Pro is the most popular and comprehensive software packaging solution on the market. It has a complete set of features to create Windows Installer (MSI) files from existing software installations and to modify existing Windows Installer packages using transforms. It offers direct sequencing of App-V Packages and automatically generates ISO-19770-2 Tags.



Scalable provides their services since 1999 and over 10,000 organizations worldwide have used their state-of-the-art solutions to manage and control expense across their IT estates, reporting a substantial return on investment (ROI) and a reduction in the total cost of ownership (TCO). Their solutions help IT professionals manage the entire life cycle of IT assets, from the moment they enter the organization until they are retired in a cost-effective manner. By focusing on the exact IT asset needs of an organization, they ensure capital is optimally deployed, profitability is improved and productivity greatly enhanced. To know more visit www.scalable.com.