Scalada Holding, Ltd. to Produce Ore Processing Lines for Nevada Based Principals

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Scalada Holdings, Ltd., (www.scaladaholdings/net) and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Titan Holdings, Inc. and Cherokee Holdings, LLC, announced today that it was retained by two Nevada, USA based groups to sample and assay ore samples from significant ore bodies in the region. Preliminary results have been extremely promising, indicating very good values. As a result, there has been a great deal of excitement among the two principals, and they have requested that Scalada put together a processing line which will likely be in place by the end of the year.



Today’s announcements come on the heels of Scalada’s decision earlier in the year to secure claims on approximately fifty-eight (58) twenty (20) acre claims for Nobel Metals operations in the area following two years of prospecting and testing various sites. Titan Holdings Inc. decided to secure the claims after high amounts of Micron Nobel Metals (AU, AG, PGMs) were verified to be trapped in the clay material associated with the sites. Multiple assays performed by AuRIC Metallurgical Laboratories, located in Salt Lake City, Utah, to a depth of fourteen feet revealed several hot spots with an average yield of 2 OPT (ounces per ton). The Assayer's report highlighted a yield of 75% Au (gold) and 22% Ag (silver).



In January 2013, Scalada Holdings was approached by a U.S.-based mining company to explore the use of Scalada’s patented wastewater recovery system to modify it for a gold mining prospect in northern Nevada, USA. At the time, engineers predicted that the fundamental recovery system currently used by the oil drilling industry should be readily adaptable to the gold mining industry. Tests continue on the adaptations which will be augmented by the current endeavors.



The proposed processing lines will allow the two new companies to process at a cost substantially less than existing recovery systems used in the industry. According to Scalada CEO Manly Logan, “Once the facilities are fully functional, it is estimated that productivity may more than double.”



Scalada Holdings, Ltd. is in the business of bringing green solutions to the global marketplace that produce sustainable outcomes through its wholly owned subsidiaries Titan Holdings Inc., a Nevada based environmental company, and Cherokee Holdings, LLC., an engineering firm. Scalada Holdings provides integrated solutions over a wide range of technologies, services and extensive knowledge to allow global institutions to meet their environmental goals.



To learn more about Scalada Holdings Ltd. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, visit www.scaladaholdings.net.



For more information,



Contact Jeremy Merritt, Vice President

Scalada Holdings Ltd

77 Robinson Road

Singapore 068896

Contact Phone: +65 6809 2235

Contact Email: info@scaladaholdings.net

Website: www.scaladaholdings.net