Scalada Holdings, Ltd. Annouces It Is Near Completion on the Second Generation of Its Unique Water Treatment System

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Manly Logan, CEO of Scalada Holdings, Ltd. (http://www.scaladaholdings.net) announced today the second generation of the company’s patented Elemental Ionization System (EIS) for water treatment and reclamation is near completion. He projected that it will be ready for deployment by Q4 2013, if not earlier.



Scalada Holdings’ unique and patented Elemental Ionization System (EIS) uses a special combination of elemental ion chargers and non-contaminating additives to clean up waste waters in ways that are economical, environmentally friendly and profitable. The Elemental Ionization System is considered faster, cleaner, and more efficient than that of any other company worldwide, and it can be offered at a fraction of the price.



The system was initially designed and produced for onsite treatment of waste waters produced in hydraulic fracking and other energy production processes. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Titan Holdings Inc. and Cherokee Holdings, LLC, Scalada developed processing centers that remediate, recycle, and reuse contaminated wastewaters produced by global oil and gas production. According to the Argonne National Laboratory operated by the University of Chicago for the U.S. Department of Energy, at least 9 billion liters of contaminated waters are produced daily in the U.S. alone by the country’s oil and gas wells. These environmentally dangerous “flowback waters” are among the most serious problems associated with hydraulic fracking practices.



Scalada has also been approached by several other diverse industries which have successfully employed EIS, including mining of gold and Nobel metals in the U.S., treatment of the contaminated water produced by krill oil production in Norway and Sweden, and treatment of contaminated waters in Bangladesh, among others.



The second generation system will increase the purity of the output, significantly speed up the processing times (up to 50-60% quicker), and remove higher levels of pollutants. It is expected that the new system will even be able to clean polluted waters to “bottle water” levels, if required. The original system was already considered to be the game changer in the water treatment industry that is estimated to reach $9 billion annually by 2020. The new system will firmly establish Scalada Holdings as a world leader in the field.



According to Scalada CEO Logan, “Our mission no less than the total clean up and recycling of this waste in a manner which is economically and environmentally viable and sustainable.”



About Scalada Holdings, Ltd.

Scalada Holdings, Ltd. is in the business of bringing green solutions to the global marketplace that produce sustainable outcomes through its wholly owned subsidiaries Titan Holdings Inc., a Nevada based environmental company, and Cherokee Holdings, LLC. an engineering firm. Scalada Holdings provides integrated solutions over a wide range of technologies, services and extensive knowledge to allow global institutions to meet their environmental goals.



To learn more about Scalada Holdings Ltd., its wholly-owned subsidiaries, and their business of bringing green solutions to the global marketplace that produce sustainable outcomes, visit www.scaladaholdings.net.



