Scalada Holdings Ltd. Announces It Will Submit a Proposal and Bid to Alleviate the Water Contamination and Scarcity Crisis in Bangladesh

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Scalada Holdings Ltd. (http://www.scaladaholdings.net), announced today that it is currently preparing a proposal to treat contaminated water in Bangladesh. Scalada has also been offered the opportunity to submit a bid for additional safe water projects from a humanitarian foundation operating in the country.



Bangladesh’s crisis of providing safe water has had devastating effects on both its urban and rural areas. According to Water.org, the problem is both a matter of water scarcity and water quality. In Dhaka, the capital city, the daily need is for 2.2 billion liters, but according to the Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA), it can only produce 1.9 million – 2 billion. The city’s problems are largely due to over-dependence on ground water, and the ground water level is depleting by 3 feet a year. Even when there is a water supply from WASA, it is often too dirty and unfit for consumption, according to experts.



According to Muljibur Rahman, a water expert, “The source of water is not properly managed, which runs the risk of severe water shortages in the future.” Khairul Islam, the country representative of WaterAid in Bangladesh added, “Stronger action is needed now. Government steps in addressing the problem have been inadequate.”



Scalada Holdings’ proposal to help Bangladesh solve its water contamination problems, principally caused by extremely high arsenic or salt content, will focus on Scalada’s unique and patented Elemental Ionization System (EIS) for water remediation and recycling. The system is considered the worldwide leader in the field because it can decontaminate water in ways that are economical, environmentally friendly and profitable. The system also has the distinct advantages over other water remediation systems of allowing for onsite placement and almost complete mobility. Scalada’s proposal will also include provisions to decrease the over-dependence on ground water by increasing remediation and use of surface water sources such as ponds, rivers, and canals.



Last year, the government of Bangladesh signed a $75 million financing agreement with the World Bank aimed at supplying safe water for 1.6 million rural residents. Ellen Goldstein, country director for World Bank Bangladesh stated, “We are scaling up a private-public partnership model for delivering safe water.”



According to Scalada CEO Manly Logan, “We are confident Scalada can make a great contribution to the existing combinations of humanitarian, financial, and technological stakeholders to bring real solutions to this horrific crisis in Bangladesh.”



Scalada Holdings, Ltd. is in the business of bringing green solutions to the global marketplace that produce sustainable outcomes through its wholly owned subsidiaries Cherokee Holdings, LLC., an engineering firm, and Titan Holdings Inc., a Nevada based environmental company. Scalada Holdings provides integrated solutions over a wide range of technologies, services and extensive knowledge to serve energy producing and environmental companies in meeting their water and wastewater needs.



To learn more about Scalada Holdings Ltd., and its business of bringing green solutions that produce sustainable outcomes to the global marketplace, visit http://www.scaladaholdings.net.



