Scalada Holdings, Ltd. Approached by Barrick Gold Corporation for Engineering Assistance to Augment Its Operations

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Manly Logan, CEO of Scalada Holdings, Ltd. (http://www.scaladaholdings.net) announced today that Barrick Gold Corporation (http://www.barrick.com), the world’s largest gold producer, has requested assistance from Scalada’s chief engineer, specifically concerning its water recycling operations.



Barrick, a Toronto, Canada based company since 1985, is the world’s leading gold producer with 2013 full year gold production guidance estimated at 7.0 - 7.4 million ounces from a portfolio that includes some of the world’s premier gold assets. Barrick has operating mines and advanced exploration and development projects located across the world, and large land positions on some of the most prolific and prospective mineral trends.



Barrick has sought assistance from Scalada Holdings, Ltd. to augment its already admirable record of water recycling. Currently, seventy per cent of Barrick operations are zero discharge sites with all water recycled. Discussions about adapting Scalada Holdings’ unique and patented Elemental Ionization System (EIS) promise to contribute to these efforts.



Scalada’s EIS uses a special combination of elemental ion chargers and non-contaminating additives to clean up waste waters in ways that are economical, environmentally friendly and profitable. The Elemental Ionization System is considered faster, cleaner, and more efficient than that of any other company worldwide, and it can be offered at a fraction of the price.



Scalada and Barrick are an especially good fit to work together because both companies have strong commitments to sustainable, environmentally sound solutions recognized both for their strong corporate responsibility as well as profitability.



Scalada’s CEO Manley Logan stated that “Scalada Holdings is very pleased to work with Barrick Mining since we share a corporate outlook based in responsible sustainability.”



About Scalada Holdings, Ltd.

Scalada Holdings, Ltd. is in the business of bringing green solutions to the global marketplace that produce sustainable outcomes through its wholly owned subsidiaries Titan Holdings Inc., a Nevada based environmental company, and Cherokee Holdings, LLC. an engineering firm. Scalada Holdings provides integrated solutions over a wide range of technologies, services and extensive knowledge to allow global institutions to meet their environmental goals.



To learn more about Scalada Holdings Ltd., its wholly-owned subsidiaries, visit http://www.scaladaholdings.net.



