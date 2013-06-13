Scalada Holdings Ltd. Asked to Assist in Providing Water Reclamation Solutions to the Strategically Important Oil Fields Near Taft, California

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Scalada Holdings Ltd., (http://www.scaladaholdings.net) announced today that it has been approached to explore water reclamation solutions for the oil production fields in Long Beach and Taft, California. Scalada’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, Titan Holdings, Inc., a Nevada-based environmental company, and Cherokee Holdings, LLC, an engineering firm, are expected to partner in the designing a proposal.



Taft, California, located at the extreme southwestern edge of the San Joaquin Valley, is a major petroleum and natural gas production region and one of the few remaining towns in the United States which exist exclusively because of nearby oil reserves. The Midway-Sunset Oil Field, where Taft is located, is the largest in California and the third largest in the United States. Operating continuously since 1894, it had produced nearly 3 billion barrels (480,000,000 cubic meters) of oil through the end of 2006. By the end of 2008, its estimated reserves totaled 532 million barrels (84,600,000 cubic meters), or 18% of California’s total.



Most of the crude oil produced in these fields is in the heavy gravity category (13-14 degrees API), and thus requires enhanced oil recovery operations in the form of steam production and injection. Thermal recovery methods include steam flooding, cyclic steam, and fire flooding, as well as water flooding to boost reservoir pressures. As a result the need for water reclamation and recycling is substantial.



It is expected that Scalada will include its unique and patented Elemental Ionization System (EIS) as a keystone of its proposals. The system is considered the worldwide leader in the field because it enables water reclamation in ways that are economical, environmentally friendly and profitable. The system also has the distinct advantages of onsite placement and almost complete mobility, thus allowing oil and gas producers to reduce greatly the need for vast qualities of fresh water.



Scalada CEO Manly Logan recently stated to the Midway Driller, Taft’s newspaper, that “The importance of the historic oil reserves in Taft cannot be overstated. Scalada is proud to potentially be a part of its ongoing strategic success.”



About Scalada Holdings, Ltd.

Scalada Holdings, Ltd. is in the business of bringing green solutions to the global marketplace that produce sustainable outcomes through its wholly owned subsidiaries Titan Holdings Inc., a Nevada based environmental company, and Cherokee Holdings, LLC. an engineering firm. Scalada Holdings provides integrated solutions over a wide range of technologies, services and extensive knowledge to serve global oil and gas companies in meeting their water and wastewater needs.



To learn more about Scalada Holdings Ltd., its wholly-owned subsidiary Titan Holdings, Inc. and their business of bringing green solutions to the global marketplace that produce sustainable outcomes, visit http://www.scaladaholdings.net.



