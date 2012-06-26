Scales of All Shapes and Sizes Are Available from the UK's Leading Scales Supplier MK Scales

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- Every day across the United Kingdom, scores of companies use some type of scale as part of doing business.



From medical offices that weigh their patients and shipping companies that must determine how heavy their boxes are, to banks that need coin counters, scales are vital to a wide variety of industries.



The staff at MK Scales understands how important it is to have scales that are high quality, durable and extremely accurate. That is why for the over 30 years the UK-based company has earned a well-deserved reputation in the weighing machine industry for offering a wide assortment of the finest and most useful scales.



The company, which stocks a huge variety of weighing machines including electronic scales, postal scales, parcel scales, medical scales and more, recently expanded its inventory to offer even more choices for its many clients.



“We carry a large selection of weighing machines and laboratory balances which are available on a next day delivery for orders before 13.00 hours,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that its experienced sales team can offer full support for its customers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.



“Saturday deliveries can be made at additional cost if required. We supply all equipment with a full return back to base 12 months parts and labour warranty and can support these machines with service after the warranty period by offering nationwide servicing contracts.”



Customers who are interested in ordering specialised weighing equipment—either for export purposes or to be manufactured to order—may contact the company’s knowledgeable Research and Design department for assistance.



Using the company’s website is easy; people who are in the market for any type of scale are welcome to visit the site at anytime and look through the vast selection of products. Handy category tabs along the left hand side of the home page make it easy for customers to find the specific type of scale they are looking for.



For example, selecting “Coin & Note Counting” will bring up a page that shows the dozen money-related scales that the company currently sells. Clicking on the thumbnail image of any of the products will show customers more detailed information about the scale, including a colour photo, the scale’s many features, and its price.



About MK Scales

MK scales is a well established company trading for over 30 years in the weighing machine industry supplying electronic scales, industrial scales, digital scales, parcel scales, pallet scales and medical scales. The company, which is the UK’s leading scales supplier, recently expanded its product line. For more information, please visit http://www.mkscales.co.uk