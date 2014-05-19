Scalpmp Hair Loss Treatment Makes Balding a Thing of the Past

Grimsby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Hair loss affects millions of men around the world. Being bald can reduce men's confidence and can cause anxiety. Many companies claim they have a natural product to help men grow their hair back, in reality many of these products have not gone through trials to prove their claims leaving consumers buying products that may not work. Hair transplants are an option to grow a person’s hair back but, unfortunately, this treatment is expensive and is only affordable to the rich and famous including Manchester United Wayne Rooney.



Scalpmp has a real solution for men who are worried about being bald and how it is affecting their confidence. The procedure called Scalp Micro Pigmentation is an effective method to make a bald man look like he has a shaved head, making him look younger and bringing back his confidence.



Scalp Micro Pigmentation, is an affordable technique from Scalpmp. The procedure is where tiny dots of pigment are applied to the scalp in the place of the follicles. It gives the appearance that a man has had a cropped shaved haircut. This technique is a real affordable alternative to surgery.



The leading Scalp Micro Pigmentation clinics are seeing tremendous results, men from all over the world contact them to have the procedure done. Resulting in restoration of their confidence. Unlike other hair replacement products that may not work, this technique makes a man look like he still has real hair.



A spokesman for Scalpmp said: “For many years now bald men have been spending tens of thousands of dollars on lots of different hair replacement products to bring back their confidence, unfortunately these products have not worked for them. Our Scalp Micro Pigmentation is a real alternative, and we find that men who have had the treatment feel younger and gain their confidence back.”



Scalp Micro Pigmentation, which looks so realistic, gives men the confidence they had with a full head of hair. With the treatment being affordable, it gives men a real alternative to baldness.



To learn more information about Scalp Micro Pigmentation and the technique, please visit https://www.scalpmp.com/



About Scalpmp

Scalpmp is a company that offers men a real alternative to baldness, using a technique that makes them look like they still have their hair.