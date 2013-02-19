ScamAdvisor.Com Identifies Nearly 500,000 Scam Websites

Mahe, Seychelles -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- ScamAdviser.com, an internet watchdog and guide to online safety has now identified over 480,000 websites that have been found to pose a problem to internet users across the world.



The owner of ScamAdviser.com created the website to assist online shoppers before making their purchases, and to show site’s that have been known to sell faulty or fake products to the general public.



About Scamadviser.com

ScamAdviser.com provides a summary of 5,000,000 websites and growing, providing details such as the domain location, age and details of the owner, to give a broader picture to users. A sliding scale allows the public to see how trustworthy any given site is, and then allows them to make their own decision on whether to continue their purchase with the site.



Sites are reported to ScamAdviser.com on a daily basis. These sites are then investigated and by using a strict criteria are rated and displayed for free. Users of the site are also invited to give their own feedback on websites



In the current economical market, more consumers are using online shopping than ever before and making it the perfect environment for scam’s and counterfeit goods to become an everyday problem.



