Bury, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- A leading document scanning and shredding company in the UK, Scan-2-Shred Limited offers off-site document shredding and recycling services with the highest level of security and reliability. Their off-site shredding and recycling services are the secured and affordable solution for the secured destruction for confidential waste documents of a company. The well-known company has carried out successful off-site destruction of documents and recycled the shredded material of countless reputed companies. The company collects the waste documents from the company's location and provides them with a Collection Certificate.



The company takes the confidential waste to a shredding facility where it is shredded by a commercial-grade twin shaft shredder. Once the destruction of the documents is complete, Scan-2-shared provides the client with a Certificate of Destruction. The company ensures that the information in documents remains highly confidential and after destruction, it can be 100% recycled by paper mills. The organization has a team of highly efficient and experienced professionals who work diligently to meet the needs of its clients excellently.



Scan-2-Shred Limited is one of the most reputed digital scanning companies based in the UK, supporting the businesses and organizations on their journey to become paperless. The company aims for highly accessible and sustainable solutions for companies striving to evolve their documentation process. Along with both off-site and on-site shredding and recycling services, the company also offers bulk document scanning services, regular scanning, on-site scanning, and document transport.



One of the team members of the company advocated about off-site document shredding and recycling services," Off-site document shredding and recycling services provide an environmentally friendly solution to destroy the wasted confidential data of any company. These services assure that the data won't be leaked and will be recycled easily. We offer numerous solutions to avoid piling up documents on the company's premises and encourages them to digitally store their documents. Our services target to make companies' documentation system paperless and digital."



About Scan-2-Shred Limited

Scan-2-Shred Limited supports businesses and organizations on their journey towards digitization. They can look at your existing paper processes and current filing systems to design a unique paperless solution that transforms the way data is stored and used by your business. They have state of the art scanning equipment that helps them receive, sort, scan, and quality check high volumes of paperwork daily. Whether the aim is to go paperless or reduce your reliance on paper-based records, they can help you with the process through their managed services.



