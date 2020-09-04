Scan-2-Shred Limited Offers on Site Document Scanning Services at Clients' Location

England, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2020 -- A leading document scanning company in the UK, Scan-2-Shred Limited offers on-site document scanning services at their clients' location. Their on-site document scanning are the ideal solution for scanning confidential data and live documents which cannot be removed from the site. The iconiccompany has carried out successful on site document scanning services for hundreds of law firms, communications and utilities companies. The company can set up a scanning station at your premise to quickly and efficiently scan all the documents you need. For easy scanning, the company brings in a production scanner and experienced staff to your premises. Then they start the scanning process as well as train your staff to assist in the process for easier scanning. If you're looking to have your business' documents scanned to a digital format, you can check out Scan-2-Shred Limited's website.



Scan-2-Shred Limited is one of the leading digital scanning companies in the UK offering reliable document scanning services at the most affordable prices. The company's scanning services capture all of the information on each document and provide you with sufficient back-up plans to protect your business' critical information. The organisation has a team of experienced professionals who strive hard to meet each of their clients' needs with high professionalism and excellence. In addition to on-site document scanning services, the company also offers other services including bulk document scanning, regular scanning, document transport and shredding & recycling.



Talking about their on-site document scanning services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "On-site document scanning services provide a comprehensive solution for confidential data which cannot be removed from the site. Reasons for this can be down to document access requirements or legal compliance and regulation. We offer a secure on-site document scanning service that can be set up quickly and efficiently to suit your business needs. The company has experienced staff who work alongside your team to get documents digitised according to agreed deadlines and specifications."



About Scan-2-Shred Limited

Scan-2-Shred Limited supports businesses and organisations on their journey towards digitisation. They can look at your existing paper processes and current filing systems to design a unique paperless solution that transforms the way data is stored and used by your business. They have state of the art scanning equipment that helps them receive, sort, scan, and quality check high volumes of paperwork on a daily basis. Whether the aim is to go paperless or reduce your reliance on paper-based records, they can help you with the process through their managed services.



For more information, please visit: http://scan2shred.co.uk/



Contact Details



Warth Business Centre, Warth Road,

Bury, BL9 9TB

Phone: 0161 762 4175

Email: info@scan2shred.co.uk