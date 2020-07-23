Scan-2-Shred Limited Provides on Site Document Scanning Services with the Highest Level of Care and Security

Bury, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2020 -- Scan-2-Shred Limited, a renowned document digitisation company, provides complete on site document scanning services at clients' locations with the highest level of security. Their document scanning services can be set up quickly and efficiently to suit business needs. The company uses the latest scanning technology which produces high quality digital images in bulk. They can set up a scanning bureau by bringing in a production scanner and experienced staff to their clients' premises. They will then start to prepare your documents for scanning or help train your staff to assist with the process.



Their document scanning services are designed to digitise all sort of documents to the highest quality and at lightning speeds. They have a stringent quality monitoring process in place that ensures nothing is left overlooked or incomplete. The company has an experienced team of professionals who strive hard to get your documents digitised to agreed specifications and deadlines. The company scan and convert your documents into any required formats such as JPG or JPEG (Joint Photographic Experts Group), PNG (Portable Network Graphics), TIF or TIFF (Tagged Image File Format), and many others.



A representative from the company stated, "On site document scanning provides a solution for confidential data which cannot be removed from the site. Reasons for this can be down to document access requirements or legal compliance and regulation. We offer a secure on site document scanning service which can be set up quickly and efficiently to suit business needs. The company has experienced staff who can work alongside your team to get documents digitised to agreed deadlines and specifications."



Scan-2-Shred Limited offers a full range of document scanning services across a wide range of industries from small SMEs to large organisations. Their scanning services capture all of the information on each document and provide you with sufficient back-up plans to protect your business. Their scanning services are the ultimate security measure to protect businesses' sensitive personal and business information from falling into the hands of identity thieves. In addition to scanning, the company also provides document shredding services with minimal disruption to your business.



Scan-2-Shred Limited supports businesses and organisations on their journey towards digitisation. They can look at your existing paper processes and current filing systems to design a unique paperless solution that transforms the way data is stored and used by your business. They have state of the art scanning equipment that helps them receive, sort, scan, and quality check high volumes of paperwork on a daily basis. Whether the aim is to go paperless or reduce your reliance on paper-based records, they can help you with the process through their managed services.



