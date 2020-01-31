SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges False and Misleading Statements by Deloitte, LLP

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- An investor, who purchased shares of SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG), filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Deloitte, LLP.



Investors who purchased shares of SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG), you have certain options should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) common shares, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that Deloitte, LLP violated Section 10b of the Securities Exchange Act including SEC rule 10b-5 regarding SCANA financial condition and/or concealing material adverse omissions from investors about the true status of its investment in the VC Summer Nuclear Construction Project in Fairfield County, South Carolina.



