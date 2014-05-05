Scar Treatment Market 2014 - 2018 Global Report

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- The Global Scar Treatment market is witnessing an increase in R&D expenditure by vendors seeking to develop products by including new ingredients. Vendors are also working to reduce product cost to ensure that these products are affordable for the majority. Many companies are focusing developing products that give results in the early stage of use, such as Renovo Group plc through its advanced R&D activities. Thus, the market is expected to grow with the development of efficient scar treatment products during the forecast period.



According to the report, the Global Scar Treatment market is driven by many factors, one of which is an increase in appearance-consciousness among consumers. Scars leave an undesirable mark on the skin, which has a profound impact on the physical and mental well-being of a person. There has been an increase in the desire to maintain flawless skin, which is leading to an increase in the number of personal care and pharmaceutical scar treatment products.



The Global Scar Treatment market can be divided into three segments: Burn Scars, Post-surgical Scars Other than Burn Scars, and Others. Burn scars, also known as hypertrophic scars, stay within the area of the original burn. The treatment of post-surgical scars varies with the degree of scarring. The treatment removes the scars caused by minor surgeries such as appendectomy or Caesarean section scars. Some scars can be hypersensitive and decrease ability to move. The Others segment includes scar treatment for aesthetic reasons such as the reduction in the appearance of acne scars.



Global Scar Treatment Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Europe, the US, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Scar Treatment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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Further, the report states that the risk of side effects is one of the major challenges. Scar treatment products may contain harmful chemicals that could cause side effects. Therefore, consumers are more concerned about the ingredients in these products. Some vendors are unable to meet the expectations of customers when it comes to safety standards.



Key Vendors

- CCA Industries Inc.

- Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KGaA

- Oculus Innovative Sciences Inc.

- Pacific World Corp.



Other Prominent Vendors

- Avita Medical Ltd.

- Enaltus LLC

- Quantum Inc.

- Revitol Corp.

- Scarguard Labs LLC

- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?