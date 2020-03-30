SCARA Robots Market Competitive Landscape & Technological Breakthroughs Analysis 2030 : Key Players Mitsubishi Electric, Kawasaki

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- SCARA robots are no less than the industrial robots that are capable of performing efficiently even in harsh environments. SCARA (Selective Compliance Articulated Robot Arm) or (Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm) robots consist of a 2-jointed link arm that looks like a human arm. It runs on a single plane that allows it to perform like human; it can extend its arms and can pick up and place stuffs from confined places. They are majorly used for assembling components that requires high accuracy and speed.



Some of the prominent players in the global SCARA Robots market include Epson America, Inc., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Delta Electronics, Inc., ABB, YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION, FANUC America Corporation, and Stäubli International AG., among others.



Technological advancements in robotics and the focus of prominent players on launching new robots having better precision & lowering operational costs are anticipated to drive the SCARA robots market. For instance, in 2019, Epson America, Inc., launched 4 new robots – the LS3-B, LS6-B, LS10-B, and LS20-B, having improved features such as faster cycle times, built-in camera cable for easy vision system setup, a lower cable duct profile, new top-of-arm layout for enhanced usability, suitability for hard-to-reach work cell layouts, and battery-less encoding to minimize downtime and reduce the overall cost.



- To study and analyze the global Scara Robotst consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

- To understand the structure of the Scara Robotst Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

- Focuses on the key global Scara Robotst manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

- To analyze the Scara Robotst with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Contact Us



