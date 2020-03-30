SCARA Robots Market Competitive Landscape & Technological Breakthroughs Analysis 2030 : Key Players Mitsubishi Electric, Kawasaki

The continual growth of the SCARA robots market can be attributed to several factors accounted for over US$ 6.0 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2030.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- SCARA robots are no less than the industrial robots that are capable of performing efficiently even in harsh environments. SCARA (Selective Compliance Articulated Robot Arm) or (Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm) robots consist of a 2-jointed link arm that looks like a human arm. It runs on a single plane that allows it to perform like human; it can extend its arms and can pick up and place stuffs from confined places. They are majorly used for assembling components that requires high accuracy and speed.
Prominent Players:
Some of the prominent players in the global SCARA Robots market include Epson America, Inc., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Delta Electronics, Inc., ABB, YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION, FANUC America Corporation, and Stäubli International AG., among others.
Technological Growth
Technological advancements in robotics and the focus of prominent players on launching new robots having better precision & lowering operational costs are anticipated to drive the SCARA robots market. For instance, in 2019, Epson America, Inc., launched 4 new robots – the LS3-B, LS6-B, LS10-B, and LS20-B, having improved features such as faster cycle times, built-in camera cable for easy vision system setup, a lower cable duct profile, new top-of-arm layout for enhanced usability, suitability for hard-to-reach work cell layouts, and battery-less encoding to minimize downtime and reduce the overall cost.
