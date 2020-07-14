SCARA Robots Market Exploring Future Growth 2019-2026 and Key Players - ABB, Asic Robotics, Comau

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2020 -- SCARA robots market to reach $7.66 billion by 2026 in terms of robot systems (including hardware, software & service), representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 5.77%. The hardware market will grow to $4.00 billion in 2026. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.47% during the same period, advancing to 55.4 thousand units in 2026.



Highlighted with 79 tables and 128 figures, this 226-page report "Global SCARA Robots Market by Subsystem, Axis Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region 2015-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global SCARA robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)



Major Key Players of the SCARA Robots Market are:

ABB, Asic Robotic, Comau S.p.A, Denso Corporation, Fanuc Corp., Hirata, Janome, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies), Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics), Stubli Robotics, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd., Wachter, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Yamaha Robotics), Yaskawa Electric Corp.



The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global SCARA robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, Axis Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.



Based on subsystem, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Hardware (further segmented into CPU Board, Power Electronics, Motors, Brake Unit, and Others)

Software (further segmented into SSL, Mat Lab, Others)

Services (further split into Maintenance, Testing, Training)



Based on axis type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

3-Axis SCARA Robots

4-Axis SCARA Robots

5-Axis SCARA Robots

6-Axis SCARA Robots

Others SCARA Robots



Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Transport (further segmented into Loading, Unloading, Process to Process Transfer, and Others)

Packaging

Assembly

Inspection

Others



Based on industrial vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Automotive Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Metal & Machinery

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical & Petrochemical

Food & Beverage

Others



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global SCARA Robots consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the SCARA Robots market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global SCARA Robots manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the SCARA Robots with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 SCARA Robots Market Size

2.2 SCARA Robots Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 SCARA Robots Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 SCARA Robots Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players SCARA Robots Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into SCARA Robots Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global SCARA Robots Sales by Product

4.2 Global SCARA Robots Revenue by Product

4.3 SCARA Robots Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global SCARA Robots Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, SCARA Robots industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



