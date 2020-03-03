SCARA Robots Market Stand out as the Biggest Contributor with Top Players Epson America, Yamaha Motor Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "SCARA Robots Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global SCARA robots market accounted for over US$ 6.0 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2030.



Technological Advancement:



Technological advancements in robotics and the focus of prominent players on launching new robots having better precision & lowering operational costs are anticipated to drive the SCARA robots market. For instance, in 2019, Epson America, Inc., launched 4 new robots – the LS3-B, LS6-B, LS10-B, and LS20-B, having improved features such as faster cycle times, built-in camera cable for easy vision system setup, a lower cable duct profile, new top-of-arm layout for enhanced usability, suitability for hard-to-reach work cell layouts, and battery-less encoding to minimize downtime and reduce the overall cost.



Top Players:



Some of the prominent players in the global SCARA Robots market include Epson America, Inc., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Delta Electronics, Inc., ABB, YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION, FANUC America Corporation, and Stäubli International AG., among others.



Click Here to Get Acess of Sample Pages @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/270



Segmentation:



By Payload Capacity: Up to 5.00 kg, 5.01–15.00 kg, and More Than 15.00 kg

Application: Handling, Assembling & Disassembling, Welding & Soldering, Processing, and Dispensing

End Use Industry: Electrical & Electronics; Automotive; Plastics, Rubbers, & Chemicals; Metals & Machinery; Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics; Precision Engineering & Optics; and Food & Beverages



Regional Analysis:



Asia-Pacific dominated the SCARA robots market in 2018, with growth centered in China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and India. According to IFR (International Federation of Robotics), in 2018, China held the world´s largest industrial robot market with a share of 36% of the total installations. Moreover, India is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Ask for Discount @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/270



Table of Contents



1. INTRODUCTION

1. Market Definition

2. Market Classification

3. Geographic Scope

4. Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030

5. Currency Used



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1. Research Framework

2. Data Collection Technique

3. Data Sources

1. Secondary Sources

2. Primary Sources

4. Market Estimation Methodology

1. Bottom Up Approach

2. Top Down Approach

5. Data Validation and Triangulation

1. Market Forecasting Model

2. Limitations/Assumptions of the Study



3. ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT

1. Overview

2. Drivers

3. Barriers/Challenges

4. Opportunities



Get Free Customization @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/free-customization/270



Contact Us

2nd Floor, Manikchand Ikon,

B-Wing, Dhole Patil Road,

Sangamwadi, Pune 411 001

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: +1 347 767 5477 ( US ) + 91 8956 767 535 ( IN ) + 44 131 463 4161 ( UK )

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com