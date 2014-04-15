Scarborough Web Design Company Announces New Services Offered to Scarborough Website Owners

Scarborough, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Studio Excel, a web design Scarborough outfit has recently introduced its web design services to customers who want to have their own websites as well as website owners who want to upgrade their websites to bring them up to speed with the latest technologies.



This website design Scarborough team provides online solutions that answer to the specific needs of their clients’ businesses. They don’t use standard templates or common measures, but they build software exclusively suited to the business of each client. This is to ensure that the client’s needs and goals will be achieved.



Studio Excel is attuned to the needs of the times and adjusts their concept and practice of web design to satisfy these needs. This is why they practice responsive Scarborough web design which acknowledges the fact that more and more people are now using mobile devices to connect to the internet to get what they want.



Website owners who hire their services will be able to take advantage of this new game changer. That means, they will be able to reach people whatever tools they will use, be it their personal computer, laptop or their mobile devices. In addition, the websites that Studio Excel creates are W3C compliant and cross-browser compatible. That means whatever internet browser is used by their target customers; they will be able to easily access their website.



About Studio Excel

Studio Excel offers web design services in the Scarborough area. They started offering their services since 2006 and now provide various web design packages to scores of satisfied website owners. This company allows each client to have access to their project every step of the way so they can monitor its progress.



Contact Details:



Irene R. Corlew

36 Bishopthorpe Road

PENNSYLVANIA

SN14 7YG

Website address: http://www.studioexcel.co.uk