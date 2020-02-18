Scars Treatment Market Is Booming at a Highest CAGR of 10.5% with Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BirchBioMed, Smith & Nephew, Merz Pharma, Lumenis

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- Global Scars Treatment Market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. High prevalence of skin diseases and rising cases of road accidents and burn injuries are some factors that act as drivers for growth of the market. Some of the major competitors currently working in the global scars treatment market are Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BirchBioMed, Smith & Nephew, Merz Pharma, Lumenis, Perrigo Company plc, Mölnlycke Health Care AB,., CCA Industries, Inc., Newmedical Technology Inc., Suneva Medical, Stratpharma AG, OLIX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Geomedics Pharma, Vicore Pharma Holding AB, Nidus Pharma Pvt. Ltd.,., Sientra, Inc., RXi Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi, Bausch Health, Bayer AG among others.



Get Sample Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-scars-treatment-market



Market Definition:



Scarring is a process of wound repair. Scar tissues are responsible for formation of scars. Scars can be causes by skin injuries, surgeries, acne and other skin diseases. The injury to the deeper layer of skin i.e. dermis, gives rise to formation of scars. Different types of scars such as keloid scar and acne scars require different types of treatments.



The incidence of keloid scar is most common in Polynesian and Chinese persons than in Indian and Malaysian persons. An estimated of 16% of black African people are reported for keloid scar.



Market Drivers





- Advanced technological developments such as laser therapy for scar treatment will drive the market growth



- Rising cases of road accidents burn injuries brings a high demand for cosmetic surgeries; this is another factor boosting this market growth



- Increasing prevalence and incidence of skin diseases and growing consciousness about aesthetic appearance will also surge the market growth



- Increasing promotions of scar treatment products on internet and E-commerce is widely contributing in the demand of this market





Market Restraints





- Side effects associated with scar treatment can hamper the market growth



- High cost therapies for scar treatment restrains the market growth





Lack of skilled people in performing the scar treatment procedures also acts as a restricting factor for this market growth in the forecast period



Table of Content: Global Scars Treatment Market



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope of The Report



Part 03: Global Scars Treatment Market Landscape



Part 04: Global Scars Treatment Market Sizing



Part 05: Global Scars Treatment Market Segmentation By Product



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Customer Landscape



Part 08: Geographic Landscape



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Vendor Analysis



And More…..Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-scars-treatment-market



Segmentation: Global Scars Treatment Market



By Type





- Keloid Scars



- Hypertrophic Scars



- Others





By Treatment





- Topical Medications



- Cryotherapy



- Laser Therapy



- Others





By Product





- Topical





- Topical



- Creams,



- Gels



- Silicon Sheets



- Others









- Injectable



- Laser





- CO2 Laser,



- Pulse-dyed Laser,



- Others











By End Users





- Hospitals



- Homecare



- Specialty Clinics



- Others





By Distribution Channels





- Hospital Pharmacy



- Online Pharmacy



- Retail Pharmacy



- Others





By Geography





- North America





- U.S.



- Canada



- Mexico









- South America





- Brazil



- Rest of South America









- Europe





- Germany



- France



- United Kingdom



- Italy



- Spain



- Russia



- Turkey



- Belgium



- Netherlands



- Switzerland



- Rest of Europe









- Asia-Pacific





- Japan



- China



- South Korea



- India



- Australia



- Singapore



- Thailand



- Malaysia



- Indonesia



- Philippines



- Rest of Asia Pacific









- Middle East & Africa





- South Africa



- Rest of Middle East & Africa











Key Developments in the Market:





- In February 2019, BirchBioMed announced the beginning of a study for FS2, an anti-fibrotic platform therapy used for management of keloid scars. This therapy facilitates the breakdown of scars by preventing excess buildup of proteins. The development of FS2 therapy brings a potential scar treatment option and also increases the market size of the company by production and development of the product.



- In October 2018, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the positive results of a study on HOCl (hypochlorous acid), used for management of hypertrophic and keloid scars. The HOCL and silicone gel combination therapy resulted improvement in parameters of hypertrophic scar such as pain and itch. This potential therapy for scar treatment will provide the commercial and technology progress and improvement in financial performance to the company.





Competitive Analysis:



Global scars treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global scars treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Reasons to Purchase this Report





- Current and future of global scars treatment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets



- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period



- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period



- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players





Order a Copy of This Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-scars-treatment-market