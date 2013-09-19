Stanley Lewis Now Offers Its Unique Collection of Designer Socks for Men

Somers, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Designer socks for men available in a wide variety of colors, these designer socks for men are made using the finest mercerized cotton. With an 80% cotton content and hand linked toes, Stanley Lewis men’s socks provide effortless comfort for your feet. The 20% nylon content enables exciting designs and patterns way beyond traditional boundaries.



When interviewed about the impressive collection of men’s socks, a representative at Stanley Lewis stated, “Stanley Lewis men’s socks are made in Italy by the world’s most revered hosiery maker. Each Stanley Lewis box contains 2 pair of uniquely designed men’s socks beautifully presented in a seductive handmade box. Stanley Lewis offers the largest luxury collection of men’s socks in the world including pink socks, red socks, striped socks and more. Using only the finest Italian mercerized cotton blend, and created with a commitment to quality, Stanley Lewis designer men’s socks are created with a vision ‘Inspired by the need for balance’.”



The store also offers a fabulous collection of designer scarves for men; http://www.stanleygentlemen.com/products/scarves/ that can make any man stand out from the crowd. These mens scarves are available in various colors and fabrics. Customers looking for exciting and impressive mens accessories can find other items at their store including ties, socks, cufflinks, pochettes, gift cards, etc. amongst others.



Customers can also visit the social media pages of this store to find the exclusive and extensive collection of various accessories for men.



About stanleygentlemen.com

The Stanley Lewis Collection of gentlemen's accessories is a compilation of the finest and most exclusive men's fashion accessories in the world. Uniquely designed, all products are made in Italy by the world's most respected craftsmen and include a superlative range of handcrafted accessories. To appeal to gentlemen of all ages and at all stages, across every product category, one finds floral motifs, paisley, dots, and stripes ranging from the traditional and regal to the whimsical and playful. Available in vibrant hues as well as subtle, but rich tones, accessories for men work effortlessly with the others in the line to bring a creative, thoughtful, dapper polish to even the most uninspired button-down and trouser combination.



To know more about Stanley Lewis and to find an exquisite collection of scarves for men, visit http://www.stanleygentlemen.com/products/scarves/