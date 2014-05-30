Scenario Photography Impresses Celebrities with New Photo Party Concept

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Scenario Photography, founded by world famous photographer, John Ganun, announced today their latest twist on their already unconventional “photo booth” experience, the Photo Party. Unlike traditional photo booth companies, Scenario Photography uses large custom sets, professional lighting, professional photographers and extensive online photo sharing options to meet the requests of their high-end corporate and celebrity clients.



The new Photo Party concept incorporates multiple simultaneous activations within a single event including for example a slow-motion video set, a red-carpet event at the entrance so every guest receives the “star treatment”, and of course a custom photo set designed specifically for each event to match the theme and party vibe. The cherry on top of the Photo Party package involves a custom website that the Scenario Photography staff builds for each event. The staff tracks each guest using a barcode as they engage in the various photo activations throughout the event, then all images of a particular guest are uploaded to a customized web page so each guest can easily view and share all of their photos from the event on a single page. It’s the next level of event customization with social media integration, and the added online exposure and site branding opportunities have corporate clients in a frenzy. Scenario Photograph proved this concept in a big way at the recent iHeart Radio Shakira Album Release Party, sponsored by Target. The event was a huge success and the online social response to the Photo Party was enormous.



About Scenario Photography

Based in Los Angeles, Scenario Photography was founded by John Ganun in 2008 and has since expanded to include a New York branch. The company has produced luxury photo booth experiences for many high end clients and celebrities including Patrón, Drew Barrymore, Katy Perry, Virgin Airlines, Ferrari, Maroon 5, Cîroc, Maxim, Space-X, and many others.



Scenario Photography, LLC

3301 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004

www.ScenarioPhoto.com

310-999-2965

info@scenariophoto.com