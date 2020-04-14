Scenarios of Impact of Coronavirus on Lithium-Ion Battery Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic—and the worldwide reaction to it—has compelled companies to radically rethink their strategies and the way they operate. We salute the industry experts helping companies survive and sustain in this pandemic.



The impact of COVID-19 on the Lithium-Ion Battery Market, including growth/decline in product type/use cases due to the cascaded impact of COVID-19 on the extended ecosystem of the market

The rapid shifts in the strategies of the Top 50 companies in the Lithium-Ion Battery Market.

According to the new market research report "Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Type (Li-NMC, LFP, LCO, LTO), Power Capacity (0-3,000 mAh, 3,000 mAh-10,000 mAh, 10,000 mAh-60,000 mAh, above 60,000 mAh), Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial), Voltage, Region – Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Lithium-Ion Battery Market is estimated to grow from USD 44.2 billion in 2020 to reach USD 94.4 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 16.4%. The lithium-ion battery industry is likely to exhibit lucrative growth potential during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for plug-in vehicles, growing need for automation & battery-operated material-handling equipment in industries, increasing demand for smart devices and other industrial goods, and high requirement of lithium-ion batteries for various industrial applications are driving the growth of the lithium-ion battery market.



Lithium cobalt oxide (LCO) held the largest size of the lithium-ion battery market during the forecast period



Lithium cobalt oxide (LCO) held the largest size, in terms of value, of the lithium-ion battery market in 2019. The market of LCO battery type is the largest due to its application in consumer electronics, which have a major share of the overall lithium-ion battery industry. High energy density acts as a power source for consumer electronics. The energy density of any LCO battery is very high, but it has low stability and power density. Its life cycle is not as long as its counterparts, whereas the cost of manufacturing these batteries is fairly reasonable owing to the use of graphite carbon and cobalt.



Power capacity range of 3,000–10,000 mAh is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Power capacity range of 3,000–10,000 mAh is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. The market for this range is expected to grow at a high CAGR since it covers a majority of industries such as consumer electronics, electric vehicle, power tools, and aerospace & defense. This makes it more desirable in the near future for numerous applications. Its heavy power capacity makes it useful for industries such as electric vehicles and industrial uses. The increasing market for consumer electronics and smartphones has increased the need for batteries with high power capacity that can keep the device running for long hours and, at the same time giving an optimum experience of the device due to large screen and power back up service.



APAC held the largest size of the lithium-ion battery market during the forecast period



APAC held the largest size of the lithium-ion battery industry in 2018. APAC is home to a large number of semiconductor and electronics companies and the increasing trend to implement high power battery, and safety with low energy wastage are expected to open up new market opportunities for lithium-ion battery in APAC. China and India are the fastest-growing economies in the world.



Demand for lithium-ion batteries is very high in Asia Pacific owing to the ever-increasing population and its need for consumer electronics. The market in China is expected to grow mainly because of the huge number of lithium-ion battery manufacturing companies in China and Japan. A major share of lithium-ion batteries is manufactured in APAC—specifically in China, Japan, and South Korea.



Key players operating in the lithium-ion battery market include BYD Company (China), LG Chem (South Korea), Panasonic (Japan), Samsung SDI (South Korea), BAK Group (China), GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Toshiba (Japan), Lithium Werks (The Netherlands), CALB (China), Saft Groupe, (France), VARTA Storage (Germany), Farasis Energy (California), and Sila Nanotechnologies (California).



