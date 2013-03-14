ScenesHD 'Berlin by Night' Blu-Ray Released

Helsinki, Finland -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Ambient Productions Ltd. has released the first Blu-ray disc in its new Urban Series, 'Berlin by night'.



ScenesHD Urban Series videos feature ambient night scenes from fascinating cities around the world in full high definition. The captivating street level views give intense feeling of the place and the opportunity to observe subtle changes in the environment and surroundings, they are ideal for relaxing, inspiring and creative spaces.



ScenesHD 'Berlin by night' is the first Blu-ray available in the series and it features 100 minutes of night scenes from the German capital in full high definition. Locations include Potsdamer Platz, Checkpoint Charlie and Brandenburg Gate.



“Big cities are fascinating at night, giving you a whole new perspective to seemingly familiar places. We spent lot of time in the streets of Berlin and Hamburg exploring this new concept. The ambient street level views in our Urban Series videos are free of narration or music soundtrack and they are ideal for various uses.” says Antti Hemmilä, founder and CEO of Ambient Productions Ltd. “The launch of our Urban Series beautifully complements our original ambient nature titles and allows us to further expand the concept of ambient media and ScenesHD brand. We believe that we continue to see even larger and higher resolution displays, and even entire walls and other surfaces covered with displays, providing high quality ambient media streams at home, at work and elsewhere. Our aim is to be the number one provider of premium ambient media to such needs.”



'Berlin by night' Blu-ray is currently available from Amazon.co.uk and Amazon.de (the German version). The disc shall be available from Amazon.com later this year.



About Ambient Productions Ltd.

Ambient Productions Ltd. is a Finnish media company specializing in the production, distribution and licensing of ambient media content under ScenesHD brand. The first disc in the original Ambient Nature line was launched in September 2011.



For more information and news about ScenesHD and our latest releases visit www.sceneshd.com.