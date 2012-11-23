Scentsy's Holiday Specials Are Now Available on ScentsForLess.com

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Independent Scentsy Consultant Nick Thorsch is encouraging Black Friday gift shoppers to check out Scentsy's line up of fall fragrances, holiday warmers and the Scentsy Buddy 2-for-1 special at ScentsForLess.com.



"For tasteful holiday decor or that perfect gift, Scentsy offers something for everyone," said Thorsch. "The new Scentsy Holiday collection of warmers and scents will satisfy even the most discerning tastes."



The 2012-2013 Holiday catalog includes scents such as Christmas Cottage, Festival of Trees, and November's scent of the month; Peppermint Dreams. These flavorful scents used in combination with the 'Jolly' warmer or the 'All Wrapped Up' warmer is a surefire way to lighten a gloomy day.



For more information on how to buy Scentsy warmers, visit http://ScentsForLess.com



Another great holiday special from Scentsy is the buy-one-get-one free Buddy special available through December 31 or until supplies last.



"If you have children on your holiday shopping list, the Scentsy buy-one-get-one free Buddy special is perfect," said Thorsch. "For just $25 you can get two full sized Scentsy Buddies which are the perfect Christmas, birthday or just because gift for the little ones in your life."



Although the list of available Buddies is subject to change due to inventory levels, customers can currently choose from the follow Scentsy Buddies: Barnabus the Bear, Mollie the Monkey, Ollie the Elephant, Patch the Dog, Penny the Pig, Pooki the Polar Bear, Ribbert the Frog, Roarbert the Lion, and Scratch the Cat.



For more information on how to purchase the Scentsy Buddies as part of the buy-one-get-one special, visit http://scentsforless.com/scentsy-buddies



About ScentsForLess.com

ScentsForLess.com specializes in highlighting ways to save money on Scentsy and in creating a superior shopping experience to easily find great new Scentsy candle scents, warmers, buddies and more.