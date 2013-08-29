Schae Quality Web Services Has Announced That They Will Be Providing a New Type of Web Hosting Plan at Their Website

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- An established and dependable webhosting company headquartered in Milwaukee, WI has just announced that they will be adding a new type of web hosting service. Word has is that the people behind Schae Quality Web Services have decided to launched their semi dedicated hosting plans after an online survey suggested that a great number of website owners cannot afford to employ a basic web hosting solution. By far, this is good news for all website owners and online entrepreneurs, as they can now get web hosting services without having to spend a fortune. Furthermore, they can get top-notch web hosting services from Schae Quality Web Services, one of the leading Linux cloud hosting service providers in the industry today. If you are interested in using these web hosting solutions from Schae Quality Web Services, navigate to http://www.schaequalitywebservices.com/.



As sources have said, the semi-dedicated web hosting offers from Schae Quality Web Services are specifically targeted to customers who wish more out of hosting, but cannot afford to purchase a virtual private server or a full dedicated server. Unlike the web hosting services from other providers, their semi-dedicated web hosting packages are easy to use due to their drag and drop Web Hosting Control Panel with unlimited domain names hosted. With their semi-dedicated plan, you do not have to be an expert in server administration. So, if you think the basic web hosting solution is not the right web hosting service for you, it is best that you consider using Schae Quality Web Services’ semi dedicated hosting plan.



For more than three years, Schae Quality Web Services have provided quality web hosting services to a vast number of clients and website owners from all over the world. According to servers, more than 20,000 customers trust Schae Quality Web Services. Robert James Garcia, an online entrepreneur from San Antonio, TX, said “I have used a lot of web hosting services in the past, but not one of them is as good and dependable as the ones offered by Schae Quality Web Services. As far as I’m concerned, no other web hosting service provider is better than Schae Quality Web Services.”



Unlike other website hosting service providers, Schae Quality Web Services is affiliated to the most trustworthy and established companies in the industry. As a leading web hosting service provider, Schae Quality Web Services is working in collaboration with LiquidNet LTD, a company based in UK that is widely considered a pioneer in developing sophisticated and innovative online solutions. With their fruitful partnership, Schae Quality Web Services has been able to create more than 53,000 domains and 21,000 web hosting accounts.



As one of the leaders in Linux cloud hosting service, Schae Quality Web Services thrives in providing top-notch and efficient customer service support. Not only are their customer service support agents highly trained, but they can also tend to your needs whenever you need any assistance. Basically, they are available in twenty four hours a day, and in seven days a week.



If you are interested in using Schae Quality Web Services’ semi dedicated hosting plans, visit http://www.schaequalitywebservices.com/ or http://www.schaequalitywebservices.com/semi-dedicated-hosting-offers/.



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