Schaffer Plumbing Inc. Partners with WildFire Marketing

Dickson, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- In order to expand its online presence, Schaffer Plumbing Inc., a full service plumbing company specializing in emergency septic services and plumbing repair, has formed a partnership with WildFire Marketing, a comprehensive web marketing firm specializing in location-based search engine optimization.



Formed in 2010 by brothers Peter and Matthew Schaffer, Schaffer Plumbing Inc. is backed by over 40 years of septic experience. Offering emergency plumbing in Dickson, TN as well as regular maintenance services, the company has quickly made a name for itself through superior work and unparalleled customer service.



“Our standards go far and above just getting the job done right,” says Pete Schaffer, Owner of Schaffer Plumbing Inc. “We work hard to really form a partnership with every client that we work with, giving them the peace of mind that their home is in good hands. When it comes to plumbing in Dickson, TN, we’re looking to rise above the rest and we’re working hard to prove it.”



Big or small, Schaffer Plumbing Inc. has the capacity to take on both residential and commercial plumbing jobs, including those requiring 24-hour emergency plumbing in Dickson, TN. The firm is licensed, insured and bonded, servicing the Dickson and Nashville areas. Schaffer Plumbing Inc. also offers military, senior citizen and first time caller discounts, showcasing its unmatched drive towards one hundred percent customer satisfaction.



In forming a partnership with WildFire Marketing, Schaffer Plumbing Inc. has taken the first necessary step towards improving its online visibility and cultivating an extensive virtual presence. Through WildFire’s services, the company will improve its local search engine rankings through the provision of optimized content, including a rich new website interface with seamless navigation and a recurring source of relevant content through its blog.



“From drain cleaning to water heater repair, sewer repair to general plumbing in Dickson, TN, we do it all,” says Schaffer. “We’re also highly skilled at dealing with both old plumbing systems and new renovations, allowing us to work efficiently and accurately. When people need these crucial services and skills, we want to make sure that we’re the first service provider that they see while searching online.”



To learn more about WildFire, its expertise or for more information on its services through WildFire Backoffice, please visit http://www.gowildfire.com/.



To learn more about Schaffer Plumbing Inc., its services, guarantees or to request a hassle-free quote, go online and visit http://schafferplumbing.com/ or call 615-375-8338.