Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Schawk, Inc. : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Schawk, Inc. : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key competitors, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Schawk, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Schawk, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Schawk, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Schawk, Inc. (Schawk) is one of the leading providers of strategic, creative and executable graphic services and solutions. It offers traditional premedia business services, digital photography, large format digital printing, color retouching, 3D imaging and computer generated images (CGI), among others. Also, the company provides brand and package strategy and design services including brand consulting and creative design services under Brandimage and Anthem brands. Schawk primarily serves to consumer products, pharmaceutical, entertainment and retail sectors. The company delivers these services from more than 155 locations in 26 countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia. Schawk is headquartered in Des Plaines, Illinois, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Schawk, Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145176/schawk-inc-technology-and-communications-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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