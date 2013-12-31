Schedule a Tour of New Urban Suites Office Space in Tampa by Simply Filling out an Online Form

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- New Urban Suites, a renowned company for providing affordable full-time and virtual offices in Florida, now offers an easy way for customers to schedule a tour of its office space in Tampa. This is so businesses have proper insight regarding the offices they will potentially be working in.



The company also impresses customers with its fully-furnished and spacious executive suites, complimented further with every basic amenity required in a busy workplace. A spokesperson for New Urban Suites talks about how New Urban Suites offers the most beautiful rental offices in Tampa. He stated, “We invite businessmen and entrepreneurs to take a detailed tour of our stunning executive suites in Tampa, Florida. We make sure to impress you through the quality of the facility, the amenities we provide, and also the staff we have in place to take care of your visitors.”



The spokesperson also speaks about the brand-image a company can create by inviting potential customers into a professional, functional and beautiful workplace. Not only does it leave a positive impression, but it also ensures good word-of-mouth that will entice other customers.



These thoughtful amenities include: beautiful furnishings, convenient parking, professional reception and personalized telephone answering, VOIP telephoning, high speed internet, the best conference rooms in Tampa, supplemented with many other A-class amenities.



To schedule a tour, customers can fill in the online form available at the following link: http://newurbansuites.com/schedule-office-space-tour-new-urban-suites.



About New Urban Suites

New Urban Suites offers full-time executive suites, virtual offices, meeting rooms, and shared executive office space with all-inclusive amenities. Beautifully decorated, the company's executive offices provide a modern feel and offer a creative work space for a great first, and lasting impression.



To know more, please visit http://www.newurbansuites.com.