ScheduleGenius - a New System Connecting Local Services and Local Clientele: A Best of Both Worlds Approach to Finding and Booking Appointments

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Say hello to a service like no other, ScheduleGenius works through openings, making opportunities from what would be missed connections. Built for progress, optimized for peace of mind, ScheduleGenius is set to be the easiest scheduling application to date. Streamlining the way local businesses connect clientele through creating online profiles to boost visibility through various social media platforms, while advertising availabilities/openings with exclusive specials to boot, Schedule Genius allows customers and companies to connect.



ScheduleGenius doesn’t just save time and money, it makes time and money. For flexibility and new freedoms in the scheduling process, ScheduleGenius works to bring together those with the busiest of lifestyles. By combining a two-way scheduling system with exclusive deals to boot, “We give the opportunity for each business to promote their services by creating deals for them. The deals get promoted on the ScheduleGenius page to help them improve their sales.” as explained by Dimitri Pounot, CEO and founder of ScheduleGenius.



Be it a gym visit, hair salon trip, professional make-up job, a personal trainer appointment, a relaxing massage, a trip to the spa—among others, businesses with ScheduleGenius can change their openings and “downtime” to new opportunities for profit.



By making new or taking already-existing company logos, company images, color schemes, social media profiles and contact information, ScheduleGenius brings the added amenity of an exclusive and exportable web page alongside customized ad campaigns targeting local areas and local customers. From the profile, customers can connect and schedule appointments based on the availability of both theirs and the business.