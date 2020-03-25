Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The increasing prevalence of chronic and mental disorder is a key factor expected to enable growth in the global schizophrenia drugs market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Schizophrenia Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Therapeutic Class (Second Generation, Third Generation, Others), By Treatment (Oral, Injectable), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." The global schizophrenia drugs market was valued at USD 6.75 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 9.48 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.



To gain more insights into the market, click here: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/schizophrenia-drugs-market-101531



According to the report, the global schizophrenia drugs market on the basis of by therapeutic class is segmented into the second generation, third generation and others. The second-generation segment is expected to hold a major share in the schizophrenia drugs market owing to its greater efficacy and substantially lesser adverse reactions with it. In addition, the first generation segment will witness slower growth due to the side effects associated with first-generation drugs.

The report published by Fortune Business Insights provides an exclusive overview of the schizophrenia drugs industry. The report is put together after extensive research and study by the top analysts offers key insights into the global schizophrenia drugs market to help businesses gain a competitive advantage and flourish rapidly. In-depth information on recent advancements and innovations are all present in the report.



Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/schizophrenia-drugs-market-101531



Rising Awareness About Mental Disorders Will Boost Growth

According to Fortune Business Insights, the increasing cases of mental disorders such as schizophrenia will uplift the global schizophrenia drugs market shares. The surge in medical interventions for the treatment of major mental disorders will enable growth in the global schizophrenia drugs market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising emphasis on mental illness and mental health in emerging nations will boost the global schizophrenia drugs market revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing efficacy and safety features of treatment for schizophrenia will fuel demand among patients which,will in turn, accelerate the growth of the global schizophrenia drugs.

Order Single or Corporate User License Copy@ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101531



Key Segmentation of Schizophrenia Drugs Market:

Schizophrenia Drugs Market Segments by Therapeutic Class

- Second Generation

- Third Generation

- Others

Schizophrenia Drugs Market Segments by Treatment

- Oral

- Injectable

Schizophrenia Drugs Market Segments by Distribution Channel

- Hospital Pharmacies

- Retail Pharmacies

- Online Pharmacies

- Others

By Geography

- North America (U.S. and Canada)

- Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Launch Of REXULTI Tablets Will Propel Growth

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo launched REXULTI Tablets (chemical name is brexpiprazole) in 1 mg and 2 mg tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia in patients. Based on the efficacy of REXULTI in the treatment of schizophrenia, it is included in the Japanese National Health Insurance Drug Price List. The launch of REXULTI® Tablets will favor growth to the global schizophrenia drugs market owing to the presence of a novel compound in the tablets. REXULTI Tablets will be marketed to healthcare institutions across Japan to treat patients with mental disorders.



Furthermore, according to the report published by Fortune Business Insights on the basis of treatment outlook the global schizophrenia drugs market is segmented into oral and injectable. Injectedbale based treatment is predicted to generate maximum revenue owing to the prevention of relapses and also the irreparable cognitive and neurological damages to the patients.

Some of the Leading Players Operating In The Global Schizophrenia Drugs Market Involve:



- H. Lundbeck A/S

- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

- Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- Eli Lilly and Company

- AstraZeneca

- ALLERGAN

- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

- Alkermes plc

- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company



Questions and Answers of Schizophrenia Drugs Market:



What will the market growth rate of Schizophrenia Drugs Market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the Global Schizophrenia Drugs Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Schizophrenia Drugs Market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Schizophrenia Drugs Market?

Who are the key vendors inSchizophrenia Drugs space?

What are the Schizophrenia Drugs Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Schizophrenia Drugs Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types, application and regions of Schizophrenia Drugs Market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Schizophrenia Drugs Market?



Table of Content from Schizophrenia Drugs Market

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Increasing Adoption of Long Acting Injectable (LAIs) as a Form of Treatment

4.2. Prevalence of Schizophrenia Disorders by Key Regions

4.3. New Product Launches

4.4. Pipeline Analysis

4.5. Regulatory Scenario By Key Regions

4.6. Analysis of First Generation Antipsychotics versus Second & Third Generation Antipsychotics

4.7. Overview of R&D Initiatives in Schizophrenia Treatment

5. Global Schizophrenia Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Therapeutic Class

5.2.1. Third Generation Antipsychotics

5.2.2. Second Generation Antipsychotics

5.2.3. Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Treatment

5.3.1. Oral

5.3.2. Injectable

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

5.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies

5.4.2. Retail Pharmacies

5.4.3. Online Pharmacies

5.4.4. Others

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1. North America

5.5.2. Europe

5.5.3. Asia Pacific

5.5.4. Latin America

5.5.5. Middle East & Africa



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245