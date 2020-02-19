Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2020 -- Schizophrenia Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Schizophrenia Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. Schizophrenia affects 20 million people globally and is a chronic and severe mental disorder.

2. Schizophrenia patients are 2-3 times more likely to die early than the general population.

3. The point Schizophrenia prevalence on adults ranges between 1 and 17 per 1000 population, one-year prevalence between 1 and 7.5 per 1000, and lifetime prevalence between 1 and 18 per 1000.



Key benefits of the report

1. Schizophrenia market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Schizophrenia epidemiology and Schizophrenia market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Schizophrenia market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Schizophrenia market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Schizophrenia market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Schizophrenia market.



Request for sample pages



"Males have a higher estimated Schizophrenia prevalence in all age groups before age 55 and a lower prevalence after that. It was also found that diagnosed schizophrenia reached the highest estimated prevalence in males from age 46–55 years."



Schizophrenia needs lifelong treatment, even when symptoms have lessened. The exact reason of schizophrenia is unknown, but some investigators have suggested that genetic, environmental, and social factors might be the reason to cause this disorder. For treatment management, psychosocial therapy, Rehabilitation, and Coordinated Specialty Care can help manage this condition. Schizophrenia emerging therapies are mainly focused on treatment for negative symptoms, which is a significant unmet need in the treatment of this disorder. Therefore, the launch of an emerging drug in the forecast period (2020–2030) will drive the market positively. As there is no better understanding of the underlying cause, Schizophrenia treatment is symptomatic and mainly focused on eliminating symptoms of the disease. The best Schizophrenia treatment is a combination of medication, psychological treatment and community support.



Schizophrenia is not easy to diagnose. The most currently approved Schizophrenia therapies are primarily directed toward positive-symptoms. Also, there is a need for drugs that enhance cognition, drugs that provide improved options for treatment-resistant patients, drugs with enhanced safety profiles, and drugs that increase compliance. With these needs in mind, pharmaceutical companies are working to develop several novel Schizophrenia drugs and launch their novel product during the forecast period [2020–2030]. Overall, the rise in Schizophrenia population increased funding by governmental bodies, and vigorous R&D activities are further expected to propel the Schizophrenia market during the forecast period (2020–2030).



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Schizophrenia treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Roluperidone

2. GWP42002/GWP42003

3. AVP-786

And many others



The key players in Schizophrenia market are:

1. Minerva Neurosciences

2. GW Pharmaceuticals

3. Avanir Pharmaceuticals

And many others



Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. SWOT Analysis

4. Schizophrenia Market Overview at a Glance

5. Schizophrenia Disease Background and Overview

6. Schizophrenia Epidemiology and Patient Population

7. Schizophrenia Country- Wise Epidemiology

7.1. United States

7.2. EU-5

7.2.1. Germany

7.2.2. France

7.2.3. Italy

7.2.4. Spain

7.2.5. United Kingdom

7.3. Japan

8. Schizophrenia Treatment & Medical Practices

9. Schizophrenia Marketed drugs

9.1 Aripiprazole (Otsuka)

9.2. Brexpiprazole (Otsuka)

10. Patient Journey

11. Schizophrenia Emerging Therapies

11.1. Roluperidone: Minerva Neurosciences

11.2. GWP42002/GWP42003: GW Pharmaceuticals

11.3. AVP-786 : Avanir Pharmaceuticals

12. Attribute Analysis

13. Schizophrenia Market Size

12. Attribute Analysis

13. Schizophrenia Market Size

14.2. Germany

14.3. France

14.4. United Kingdom

14.5. Spain

14.6. Italy

14.7. Japan

15. Market Access and Reimbursement

16. Market Drivers

17. Market Barriers

18. Appendix

19. Schizophrenia Report Methodology

20. DelveInsight Capabilities

21. Disclaimer

22. About DelveInsight



About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.



Contact us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+919650213330

SOURCE DelveInsight