SchkinnyManinny.com.au Gains National Attention for Their Juice Detox Programs

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Juice detoxing first came to public as an extreme Hollywood health practice, used only by the most devoted health addicts. However the mainstream couldn’t ignore the incredible effects of juice fasting for long, and now people from all walks of life enjoy the rejuvenating effects of going through a short juice fast.



One juice detox related website that is getting a lot of attention is SchkinnyManinny.com.au, an Australian juice detox delivery company. They have gained a substantial reputation for delivering fresh detox juices to people in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Their juices have seen them gain national media attention from huge media outlets including Cosmopolitan, Harpers Bazaar, Madison, Marie Claire and a host of other newspaper and magazines.



Schkinny Maninny deliver a complete juice detox program, which makes detoxing using fresh juices incredibly convenient. The juices are delivered to the customer’s door on a daily basis. This means that customers don’t have to mess around with juicers or putting together a nutritionally complete juice program together on their own. They can simply order a 3 or 5 day juice detox regime and have that day’s juices delivered fresh to their home every morning.



Schkinny Maninny have put together a range of different juice detox diets, each designed for different lifestyles. Some of them also contain soups and smoothies for those who have a more active lifestyle or people who would prefer to sit down to a “meal” of soup rather than just stick to juices.



A spokesperson for the site said: “It’s absolutely incredible what a juice detox program can do for your health, both mentally and physically. Weight loss is only the beginning of all the wonderful benefits of this type of internal cleansing. Our customers also experience increased energy levels, an increased metabolic rate, clearer skin and eyes and improved mental clarity. It’s amazing what taking a break from food and replacing it with pure, natural, fresh juices can do. Going through a juice detox used to be a difficult thing to do. As well as dealing with the inevitable food cravings, detoxers also had to prepare the juices themselves and ensure they are nutritionally balanced. This is almost impossible for those who have a busy lifestyle. Juice detoxing is never going to be easy, but it shouldn’t be any more difficult than it has to be. We take away the hassle of constantly juicing fruit and vegetables, the stress of continually having to clean a juicer, and the difficulty of determining which fruits and vegetables need to be consumed to constitute a nutritionally adequate diet.”



About SchkinnyManinny.com.au

SchkinnyManinny.com.au is an Australian juice detox delivery company. They deliver complete juice detox programs to people in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.



For more information please visit http://www.SchkinnyManinny.com.au