Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Schneider Electric Bets on Invensys Takeover to Challenge Competitors in Industrial Automation and Software Market market report to its offering

Schneider Electric Bets on Invensys Takeover to Challenge Competitors in Industrial Automation and Software Market



Summary



Schneider Electric, which is a global energy management, power system and automation product specialist, has announced its intention to take over Invensys, a global technology company providing products and services in the energy management and industrial automation sectors. The main aim of the deal is to enhance Schneider Electrics focus on industrial automation. The deal will help Schneider Electric become one of the leaders in the rapidly growing industrial automation and software solutions market.



Scope



- The information related to Schneider Electric's acquisition of Invensys to challenge competitors in industrial automation and software market.

- Rationale and key drivers of the deal.

- A brief on recent market happenings and trends in the energy management, industrial automation and software market.



Reasons to buy



- Understand the reasons for the acquisition of Invensys by Schneider Electric.

- Understand the response from the industrial automation and software market.

- Understand the impact of the deal on the Schneider and related businesses.



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