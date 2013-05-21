Scholarships for Talented Filipinos Granted by Australia Awards

Metro Manila, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Postgraduate scholarships are given to Filipinos who have the talents and passion to pursue a leadership role for development work through Australia Awards. The Australian Agency for International Development’s Australia Awards Scholarships give this sort of opportunity to promising Filipinos in partnership with the developing country like the Philippines.



Scholarships are granted in the 8 universities that are known globally in Australia and they are all included in the top 100 universities in the world. The scholarship provides an all-expense paid learning that is globally competitive and helps the awardees learn the skills that may be used to drive Philippine development. Shouldered by this type of scholarships in Australia for Master’s and PhD degrees are not limited to travel and living expenses, allowance, health care benefits and others.



Scholarships Australia has granted more than 2000 Filipinos since the year 1950. Scholarships for Filipinos are being granted for the year of 2014, application is on-going.



It is highly encouraged that applicants go through the instructions and read it thoroughly and find out if one is eligible for the scholarship. The scholarship will only be granted to promising and talented Filipinos who is fuelled to learn certain skills to improve development in his or her home country. For further details one may visit the website : http://www.australiaawards.ph



About Australia Awards

Australia Awards is a program of the Australia Agency for International Development in partnership with developing countries like the Philippines, providing fully expense paid scholarships to passionate Filipinos. It is to help countries to develop greatly in terms of education and skill learning. Aiming to provide a lasting contribution to the Philippines’ development when it comes to economic, political, communal, and more. 120 at least scholarships are provided to Filipinos annually and are distributed to their top universities to learn skills and cultural diversities that may be applied in their home countries.



Contact :

Jen Nicolas

Contact Email: Noelle Jane Nicolas

Complete Address : Coffey International Development?3rd Floor, JMT Building ADB Avenue Ortigas Pasig Metro Manila Philippines

Zip Code: 1605

Contact Phone: (2) 638 9686