‘ScholarshipsnGrants.com’ Offers Free Tips to Women on How to Get Much-Needed Money for College

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2011 -- As any woman who is in college knows all too well, earning a degree is not an inexpensive experience. From tuition and books to room and board and more, attending college can cost thousands upon thousands of dollars, and in many cases can leave new graduates swimming in debt.



A lot of college-bound women would like to apply for scholarships and grants, but knowing where to start to get the needed information on what type of funds are available can be difficult and confusing.



A website is getting a lot of attention lately for its free and helpful advice that centers around scholarships for women.



ScholarshipsnGrants.com focuses on finding the best and most current information for women who are in need of financial aid and who wish to attend college without going into student loan debt.



Staffed by a group of non-profit writers and journalists in Utah, the website is devoted to giving women across the country the facts they need about available grants and scholarships that will help make their college dreams a reality.



“Today, there are a wide variety of scholarships for women,” an article on the website explained, adding that in order to combat a lingering inequality in the workplace, there are now a decent number of college scholarships for women that are available.



“Many scholarships for women have a specific goal in their design. For example, some of them are designed to encourage women to return to school after a prolonged absence, and some encourage women to join traditionally male-dominated fields.”



For those looking for scholarships for women 2012 promises to be a good year, filled with opportunities for dedicated women who need to find financial assistance for school.



Using the user-friendly website is easy; simply log onto the home page and begin browsing through the different topics and categories of available scholarships. For example, the site includes detailed information on some of the most popular scholarships for women today, including the IBM Research Internship for Undergraduate Women, the Women at Microsoft Scholarship Fund, and the Jeannette Rankin Foundation Scholarships, which awards money to low income women over 35 who want to break the cycle of poverty.



“Whether you’re smart, tall, short, red headed, quirky, weird, caring, athletic, or even left handed, there are scholarships and grants waiting for your participation!” an article on the website said.



ScholarshipsnGrants.com features a wide variety of current information on the different types of scholarships and grants that are available to aspiring college students. The website includes detailed information on many of the different types of financial aid that are available, as well as tips on how to apply. Using the website is completely free. For more information, please visit http://scholarshipsngrants.com/scholarships-for-women