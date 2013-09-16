Scholls Valley Native Nursery Announces Busy Season for Fall 2013

Forest Grove, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Scholls Valley Native Nursery LLC, an Oregon based family owned and operated wholesale nursery, has officially announced that they are currently accepting orders for the winter 2013-2014 season. The company urges people to place their orders as soon as possible as they expect to sell out of Oregon native plants this coming season.



Scholls Valley Native Nursery is a licensed wholesale native plant nursery which specializes in locally-adaptive native plants of the Northern Willamette Valley. The company prides itself on its large selection of species and stock types, including native plant seed, bare-root, cuttings and container plant materials for wetland, riparian and upland plant restoration projects.



The Oregon-based company boasts many certificates and is certified by the State of Oregon, Office of Minority, Women and Emerging Small Business Program as an Emerging Small Business and a Woman Business Enterprise. They are also Salmon-Safe certified, and are the only local nursery to boast this achievement.



As a small business, Scholls Valley Native Nursery is committed to working with and educating others in our community to help create a better environment. The company works with others within the local community to support their environment and their children by providing outreach to children through their restoration projects with Fowler Middle School in Tigard, Oregon.



The company is asking clients and customers to order now for the January 2014 season, as their extensive client list is already starting to order. Scholls Valley Native Nursery anticipates a busy season with the possibility of delays for those who do not order in advance.



For more information, or to purchasing the native plants of Oregon for the fall, visit their website at www.schollsvalley.com.



About Scholls Valley Native Nursery LLC

Scholls Valley Native Nursery is a family-owned and operated, Salmon-Safe certified wholesale native plant nursery specializing in locally adapted native plants of the Northern Willamette Valley. They carry a wide-selection of species and stock-types and are currently taking orders for the winter 2013-2014 season.



For more information about Scholls Valley Native Nursery LLC, or for additional media inquiries, please contact the company at



Sara Kral

4036 NW Half Mile Lane

Forest Grove, OR 97116

503.624.1766 (office)