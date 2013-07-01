Scholls Valley Native Nursery Announces Fall Intake

Forest Grove, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Scholls Valley Native Nursery LLC, an Oregon based family owned and operated wholesale nursery specializing in locally-adapted native plants of the Northern Willamette Valley, has officially announced that they are ready to start accepting orders for the fall season.



Established in 2003, Scholls Valley Native Nursery is a licensed wholesale Oregon native plant nursery which is certified by the State of Oregon, Office of Minority, Women and Emerging Small Business Program as an Emerging Small Business and a Woman Business Enterprise.



Scholls Valley Native Nursery carries a wide selection of species and stock types, including native plant seed, bare-root, cuttings and container plant materials for wetland, riparian and upland plant restoration projects. They are also Salmon-Safe certified, and are the only nursery in the area to boast this achievement.



The company is asking clients and customers to order now for the fall intake, as their extensive client list is already starting to order. Failure to do so may result in delays in receiving orders during the fall season.



The nursery’s clientele includes various government jurisdictions, non-profit organizations, nurseries, landscapers, private developers, as well as various others involved within the local community.



The nursery is committed to working with and educating others in our community to help in creating a better world. As a small business, Scholls Valley Native Nursery takes an active part in helping make the world a better place by working together with others within the local community to support their environment and their children. The company also helps provide outreach to children through their restoration projects with Fowler Middle School in Tigard, Oregon.



For those who are interested purchasing the native plants of Oregon for the fall, or to obtain additional information about the company visit their website at www.schollsvalley.com.



About Scholls Valley Native Nursery LLC

For more information about Scholls Valley Native Nursery LLC, or for additional media inquiries, please contact the company at



Sara Kral

4036 NW Half Mile Lane

Forest Grove, OR 97116

503.624.1766 (office)

URL: http://www.schollsvalley.com

email: info@schollsvalley.com