Scholls Valley Native Nursery Announces Salmon-Safe Certification

Scholls Valley Native Nursery LLC, an Oregon based family owned and operated wholesale nursery specializing in locally-adapted native plants of the Northern Willamette Valley, has officially announced their Salmon Safe certification. As the second nursery to hold this certification, they have announced their dedication and commitment to growing a healthy watershed.



Salmon-Safe is an independent nonprofit organization based in Portland Oregon who strives to transform land management practices in order to ensure the Pacific salmon are able to thrive in West Coast watersheds. Salmon-Safe has become one of the nation's leading regional eco labels and offers over 60,000 acres of farm and urban lands certified in Oregon, Washington, California, and British Columbia.



Salmon-Safe works with farmers to encourage the use of ecologically sustainable agricultural practices in order to protect water quality as well as native salmon. Operations are endorsed by their independent professional certifiers, and organizations who obtain certification are promoted with the company’s Salmon-Safe label. Salmon-Safe now officially endorses Scholls Valley Native Nursery, as the company has applied for and been accepted for certification.



The nursery carries a wide-selection of plant species and stock-types, including native plants to Oregon, plant seed & cuttings, herbaceous & wetland plants, container and bare-root plant materials for wetland, riparian, and upland plant restoration projects. In addition, the company’s clientele includes various government jurisdictions, non-profit organizations, private developers, nurseries, landscapers, as well as various others involved in the Oregon community.



Due to the wholesale nature of the products, Bare-root inventory is available for pickup and installation however all orders must be for a minimum of $200.00. For an extensive list of products, promotions and details regarding wholesale items, visit their site at http://www.schollsvalley.com/Nativeplants.html.



For those who are interested purchasing the native plants of Oregon, or to obtain additional information about the company’s recent Salmon-Safe certification, visit their website at www.schollsvalley.com.



