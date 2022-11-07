NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "School Bus Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the School Bus market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Scope of the Report of School Bus

School buses are the mode of mass transit used for transporting students from one place to the others. These buses are either owned or rented by school authorities. The design for school buses differ from buses used in public transportation as enhanced safety is the key consideration taken into account while manufacturing school buses. Of late, manufacturers are emphasizing on introducing electric powered school buses to curb the emission which in turn is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for various stakeholders involved. In this regard, recently in July 2019, California Energy Commission was awarded approximately USD 70 million to replace over 200 diesel school buses with electric buses. Other regions across the globe are expected to follow the similar suit as vehicle emission norms tightened. According to AMA, the market for School Bus is expected to register a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period to 2026. This growth is primarily driven by Rise in Number of School Buses Owing to Growing Expenditure by Government to Promote Education and Focus on Retrofitting of Existing School Buses.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (AC, Non-AC), Power Train (Diesel Fuel, Gasoline, Hybrid-electric, Battery-powered), Seating Capacity (< 10, 10-50, < 50), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket)



Market Drivers:

Rise in Number of School Buses Owing to Growing Expenditure by Government to Promote Education

Focus on Retrofitting of Existing School Buses



Market Trends:

Increasing Trends of Mass Transit to Save Fuel and Reduce Emission

Increasing Adoption of Electric School Buses



Opportunities:

Growing Focus on Modernizing School Transportation

Introduction of Alternative Fuel Powered School Bus Amid Growing Need to Curb Emission



United Kingdom based electric drivetrain solutions Equipmake has developed cost-effective electric bus powertrain. The testing for the same is in final phase and in-service trails of the vehicles are expected to start in the first quarter of 2020. This EBus drivetrain has two APM200 motors along with latest generation lithium-ion cells.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



