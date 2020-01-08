School Buses Aren't Just for Kids with YellowBird Bus Company

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- The bright yellow color, the flashing red lights, the attached stop sign — the image of the giant yellow school bus is ubiquitous across America. Though the primary job of a school bus is to take children to and from class, there are also plenty of other useful ways to use a school bus. YellowBird Bus Company is proud to provide school bus rentals in Philadelphia, PA for weddings, sporting events, bachelor parties and much, much more.



Yellow school buses are a safe and effective form of transportation. The design of the yellow school bus ensures that it's highly visible, and additional safety features like compartmentalization make the interior of the bus safer. Yellow school buses also provide a reliable and affordable way to travel, which makes them ideal for group outings of all types—not just transporting children to and from school.



When event planners and athletic instructors choose YellowBird Bus Company, they're providing their guests with a safe and reliable form of transportation. YellowBird's drivers are professionally trained and always focus on safe driving practices and timely arrivals. From athletic camp trips to wedding reception transportation and everything in between, their school bus rentals aren't just for children.



Anyone considering transportation for an upcoming event is encouraged to learn more about the benefits of school bus transportation or who would like to rent a school bus in Bucks County, PA is encouraged to give their team a call today at 215-352-3042. Their team can also be found online at https://yellowbirdbus.com/.



About YellowBird Bus Company

With over three decades of experience providing world-class transportation services, YellowBird Bus Company ensures that every ride meets safety regulations and traveling expectations. The company operates with a full fleet of over a hundred buses, all operated by trained drivers. At the most reasonable rates, YellowBird Bus Company provides transportation for all types of occasions, such as sports games, senior trips, weddings, church gatherings, ski trips and more.