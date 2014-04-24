Hahndorf, SA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Hahndorf Farm Barn showcases a popular destination for school holiday activities in Adelaide. At Hahndorf Farm Barn, these activities are always exciting for kids, as they can enjoy the interaction with the baby animals. Kids can enjoy all the ideal activities as barn and picnic are under cover. It is very important for children to understand the importance of all the beings on earth and farm life is one of them. Hahndorf Farm Barn has taken care of all these aspects and keeping in mind the moral values, they are successful in making a miraculous farm to build respect and care among kids for animals.



The activities for kids are very essential for their growth and intelligence. In addition, Hahndorf Farm Barn has been able to make some of them. They provide worksheets to the teachers, so that they can make children understand how important the farm life is and what happens on the farm along with the life cycle of different animals.



They are the best in organizing birthday parties for kids in Adelaide and children of all ages just love having birthday parties at the Hahndorf Farm Barn surrounded by their favourite cute and cuddly animals. They have a covered area just outside the main Farm Barn building which is set up with picnic benches and seating under a pergola. If the weather is warm and sunny, there is a delightful shaded area under the trees as well.



About Hahndorf Farm Barn

The Hahndorf Farm Barn is a unique blend of a children's farmyard and Wildlife Park. One can hold, touch and feed most of the animals in complete safety and at their own comfort level. Customers can see the show times and pony riding times so there is always something different to do on the farm and one can experience everything without missing a single thing. Of course, animal feeding inside the barn and outside in the wildlife park happens all day so that one can take as much time as one likes and visit these animals whenever they like to.



For more information, please visit- http://www.farmbarn.com.au/



Contact Details-

2282 Mount Barker Road

Hahndorf, SA 5245

Phone: +61 (8) 8388 7289