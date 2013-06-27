School of Music Online Launching Soon

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- School of Music Online will be launching very soon. The ultimate goal behind launching SOMO is to produce an online musical platform where music students/lovers would develop their musical talents and ultimately be able to play a musical instrument of their choice at a professional level.



The SOMO team is currently working on the development of the certificate level 1 for their piano course that will be the first item available when their site goes live. “We are planning to have all challenges, badges, audio and video material ready and available for users that will hopefully provide for a superior user experience", said Samir Bhana, the co-founder of SOMO. He further added, "A focus of SOMO is to promote awareness for the lack of musical education in schools, and by taking this online we are making musical education available to disadvantaged students".



The SOMO team is excited to provide an online solution for people to learn music anywhere in the world and at a pace they feel comfortable with. Having SOMO could negate the traditional music classes and the costly fees usually associated with it. With that in mind, founder of SOMO, Dave Spicer strongly advocates “SOMO is being built with the purpose of providing an online education that can be self taught, however also allowing for the ability to be used as an aiding tool for tutors”.



The splendor of SOMO is the ability to take an individual with no prior experience on musical instruments or theory and teach them the skills required to become a professional. It presents an online portal where there are no boundaries or limitations and takes the student on a musical journey. SOMO also provides students with certifications that are accepted globally which make it more valuable for people who want to become instrumentalists or even music composers and artists.



About SOMO

SOMO - School of Music Online was founded four years ago by a very passionate music teacher who started their musical journey at very young age and then brought their musical talent to life after various performances all over the world. He is a well-known musical figure and educator, Dave Spicer. He not only gave performances himself but also transferred his skills to others through teaching. However, the vision was to take this teaching experience to a global level and he along with Samir Bhana, decided to launch the most comprehensive online musical education platform on web.



The SOMO Team can be contacted via their Facebook page, and if you are interested in registering jump to our website.



http://www.facebook.com/SOMO.Learning

http://www.schoolofmusiconline.com