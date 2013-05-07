School Prom - A Milestone in the Life of Every Youngster

Walthamstow, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- The school prom is a major function in the life of any youngster. The event is held at the end of Year 11, or Year 13. Ignite images offer prom photography services for various schools in London, Essex and Hertfordshire. Their major attraction is affordable school prom photography. The pre-pay option at Ignite Images charges only £5 for a 9 x 6 image. They set up professional studios at the venue with a choice of different contemporary backdrops.



Ignite Images prom photography in London is very popular for the quality of service they deliver. A large backdrop will be set up at the venue along with professional studio lights. Portraits of the pupils will be taken either in groups, pairs, or individually. The company provides a viewing station next to the studio so that students can see their images straight away on a large LCD monitor. If they are not to the student's liking there is no problem if they want to have a retake of the photo. The company offers an instant printing option too whereby you can buy the photos immediately. It takes only ten seconds to print out the photoa nd they are of lab quality.



The pre-pay option offers the best value to the customer as the company charges only £5 per print if more than 100 photos are pre-purchased. Pay on the night is also a good option but the prices are slightly higher at £8 for an individual print or £20 for three prints. By offering affordable prom photography students are able to buy more photographs. Perhaps a formal print for parents, and fun prints with friends.



Ignite Images also provides free ticket printing if there are more than 100 guests. The tickets are professionally printed with a logo in, details of the venue, and start and finish time. They provide wrist bands in the festival style as an alternative for tickets.



A really popular feature for proms is the Facebook upload facility. All photographs purchased will be uploaded free of charge onto the Facebook page of Ignite Images. Pupils can then tag themselves so that the images will show up on their own Facebook News Feed.



Once the event is over Ignite Images offer a free online gallery for guests to buy the photographs if they missed the opportunity to purchase on the night.



School proms are only one area of social event photography that Ignite Images cover. Additionally, they set up their temporary portrait studios at Asian weddings, charity balls, masquerade balls, black tie events and many other functions.



Apart from the London area Ignite Images also offer photography services in Herforshire and Essex.

For further details visit the website http://ignite-images.co.uk/



About Ignite Images

