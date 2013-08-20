School Trips Powerful Teaching Tool

Brighton, East Sussex -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Often schools are reluctant to plan a school ski trip or a trip to another country. There are risks involved that many times schools just don’t want to bother with, but that is a shame. School trips often provide huge educational value if planned right. They are a powerful teaching tool that is a great way to add some interactive lesson into the curriculum.



Karen McDonnell of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents has said school trips have huge social value as well; “Restricting children unnecessarily will not help them cope confidently in later life” she said in an article in edexec.com.



One of the biggest barriers for a school ski trip or field trip abroad is the expense. Marcus Tinsley, a Headteacher in Newcastle, formed the Newcastle Schools Ski Association, which works in tandem with teachers, parents and school ski trip specialist to provide skiing holiday for local pupils. The group has grown to now helping over 40 schools around the north and northeast. Many school ski programs are already offering deals for 2014. Ski Plan, a ski programme that works with schools, already has deals for skiing in France for under 600 pounds a person. Ski Plan can send students to nine different countries on a ski vacation, and with over 14 years of experience, really know what they’re doing.



More and more schools are realising the benefit of exposing children to more outdoor activities. Not only does this promote a healthy lifestyle, but it also gives teachers a chance to experiment with different teaching techniques that could prove more effective. Students will be exposed to different cultures and often have to realise their independence.



A school ski trip or any other kind of outdoor field trip provides a new kind of stimulation for students that more and more schools are taking advantage of. With deals and companies that specialise in school trips, travelling with a school group is becoming easier and easier, and more importantly economical.



About SkiPlan

SkiPlan has been running exclusive trips to ski resorts all over the world for over a decade. It offers excellent value for money, and tours are tailor made for each group. More information about its ski tours can be found at http://www.skiplan.co.uk .



For Media Contact:

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