Schoolies Unchained Announces Week 2014 Alternative - Beach Parties at a Schoolies Only Resort

Gold Coast, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Introducing Schoolies Unchained, a small dynamic small specialised company dedicated to providing Year 12 students the best eye opening fun trip of their life. Schoolies is the first real opportunity to explore freedom and celebrating it overseas at an unreal destination with friends shall be a real fun experience.



“With 2 amazing party destinations and FIRST NIGHT FREE DRINKS! We try harder to make it the time of your life. Highly qualified staff because your safety and wellbeing are our first priority, our second is for you to have the best fun you’ve ever had,” said the spokesperson.



They specialise in providing schoolies with the ultimate cultural and party experience within South East Asia. They take a party island and turn it into a schoolies only paradise of epic proportions. Party with closest friends the way Schoolies is meant to be. Forget everything and dance the night away, wake up the next morning still in paradise “Come join us for the best time of your life. Everything is in place for you to have fun in a secure environment with themed parties every night at a Schoolies ONLY resort,” the spokesperson added.



Schoolies Unchained allows Schoolies to celebrate their end of year achievements at the same time maintaining a high level of safety with responsible oversight. Both resorts have permanent medical staff and doctors as well as evacuation procedures in the event of an emergency. With exclusive use of the resorts and beefed up security measures to make certain any unwanted guests will not be able to enter the resort.



No duty free alcohol policy is in place to protect Schoolies so that there are no bottles of alcohol available for dangerous binge drinking. They assist to conduct bag searches on arrival to prevent any contraband being brought to the resort. The end result equates to creating a sanctuary for Schoolies to party and have the ultimate South East Asian holiday experience in the safest way possible. A schoolies Unchained team member will be on the flight from Australia to accompany all Schoolies to their final destination at which time they will escort Schoolies through the transfer process all the way to the exclusive resort where the fun begins.



Even though schoolies are free to have fun and discover new things independently, Schoolies Unchained has their aim as to ensure that the child will remember and talk about this adventure for years to come as well as gain the confidence to travel and explore more of the world.



About Schoolies Unchained

Schoolies Unchained is a small dynamic small specialised company dedicated to providing Year 12 students the best eye opening fun trip of their life. Schoolies is the first real opportunity to explore freedom. For more details, visit http://www.schooliesunchained.com.au/