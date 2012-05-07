Schticky Gets Reviewed at Schticky.tv

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- Lint, dust particles, dandruff, loose change, flies… the list of what the schticky can take care of for you when doing your cleaning is practically endless in the infomercial. But does the product truly live up to its wondrous presentation?



Schticky.tv is a website created to review the product and separate the reality from the hype. The silicone-based lint roller is designed to be a reusable alternative to disposable lint rollers that are used for picking up small deposits of miscellaneous debris when cleaning the house.



The reviewer poses the question at its simplest, “The Schticky is yet another product that claims to revolutionize the way you clean and save you tons of hassle, time, and money to boot… but what makes it different from the rest of the competition and is it worth your time?”



It goes on to answer this question with a detailed usage-based review broken into four categories, a summary introduction of its intended purpose, an introduction explaining the product at length, the variable options available and their differing applications (portable Little Schticky, the regular household Schticky and the Big Schticky for more heavy duty occasions such as carpet cleaning), and the projected efficacy of the Schticky based on empirical evidence gathered by the review in an extensive testing examination period.



The conclusion of the review is broken down in summary at the head of the page for those with short attention spans, using a star-rating system to report analyses on Strength, Ease of Use, Quality, Value for Money, and an Overall Rating for those less interested in the details and specifics.



The review gives its insightful verdict, “The Schticky has the potential to not only save you time, but also money. Instead of spending what will eventually amount to hundreds of dollars on disposable cleaning rags or replacement heads for other cleaners, you can simply buy a Schticky or two and rest assured that your sweeping, dusting, and dry cleaning needs are taken care of for the next 10 years.”



The site goes on to provide links to purchase the Schticky from a provider, making sure that readers satisfied with the in-depth assessment can gain easy access to the product.



About Schticky.tv

Schticky.tv is a website created to review the Schticky product seen in infomercials featuring Vince Offer, who formally championed the ShamWow and Slap Chop. For more information please visit: http://www.schticky.tv/